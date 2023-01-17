Renowned Retailer Noah Stern Joins SANTÉ Realty Investments' Advisory Board

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANTÉ Realty Investments proudly announces the addition of Noah Stern to its Advisory Board called the Founders' Circle. Mr. Stern is the Founder and Senior Advisor as well as a major shareholder in, and previously served as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Product Officer of, Moose Knuckles Canada (a Montreal-based global leader of luxury outerwear, sportswear, and accessories).

In 2019, Mr. Stern was awarded Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year® 2019 for Québec, Canada for his relentless commitment to product design and technical expertise that launched Moose Knuckles Canada to unprecedented growth through the years.

Mr. Stern is also a member of the External Board of Directors of Baboon to the Moon, an adventure brand with the highest-grade materials and most aesthetically pleasing bags. He is also the Owner and President of FDJ French Dressing Inc., a denim and apparel company for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes. Prior to founding Moose Knuckles Canada, Mr. Stern practiced as an M&A Attorney at the New-York based Skadden, Arps and was the Owner and President of Levy Canada Fashion Company.

Mr. Stern said, "I'm thrilled to join SANTÉ Realty Investment's Advisory Board and continue my passion of helping to scale businesses with a focus on sustainability and overall success."

Jim Small, CEO of SANTÉ Realty Investments said, "Mr. Stern greatly contributes to the broad set of expertise, skills, and perspective of our Advisory Board with his proven authentic leadership and valuable experience in manufacturing and retail operations."

ABOUT SANTÉ REALTY INVESTMENTS

SANTÉ Realty Investments is a purpose driven organization delivering private equity in the real estate sector where the firm has high conviction of being able to deliver superior returns to its institutional investors. The firm was founded in 2009 and has grown to be an industry leader in commercial real estate both in the US and Europe by leveraging its proprietary methodology including the SANTÉ Acquisition Advantage™, SANTÉ Due Diligence Discovery™, SANTÉ Asset Management Method™, & SANTÉ Investor Cash Flow Maximizer™ programs.

Further information please contact Elinore Malagar at SANTÉ Realty Investments at +1 (480) 398-4954 or via email at emalagar@santerealty.com.

