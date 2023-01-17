Phanes Therapeutics' anti-claudin 18.2 antibody patent granted in the US

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent (Patent No. US 11,555,070) for its anti-claudin 18.2 antibodies.

(PRNewsfoto/Phanes Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

The patent relates to the invention of anti-claudin 18.2 monoclonal antibodies and bispecific antibodies comprising an anti-claudin 18.2 arm, which includes Phanes' first-in-class bispecific antibody, PT886, an anti-claudin 18.2/anti-CD47 bispecific antibody being developed for gastric and pancreatic cancers. Phanes has received clearance from the US FDA to commence Phase I studies with PT886 in June 2022. PT886 has also been granted orphan drug designation from the FDA in June 2022 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

"This is the seventh Phanes patent granted in the US and the tenth patent granted worldwide," said Dr. Ming Wang, PhD, MBA, Founder and CEO of Phanes Therapeutics. "As Phanes expands from a research stage to a clinical stage organization, we expect to have additional patent applications issued, further strengthening the intellectual property portfolio and competitiveness of our pipeline."

About Phanes Therapeutics

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it has three assets at clinical stage, including its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, PT199, and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs, PT886 and PT217. Both PT886 and PT217 have been granted orphan drug designation by FDA. Its pipeline also includes humanized mAbs, biparatopics, and single-chain variable fragments (scFvs) against multiple tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) that are suitable for ADC and CAR-T applications, respectively.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbodyTM, SPECpairTM and ATACCbodyTM to develop novel biologics that address high unmet medical needs in cancer. PACbodyTM is a proprietary approach for constructing bispecific antibodies without using protein engineering so that the antibody molecules maintain native structures with superb CMC characteristics, SPECpairTM allows mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures, and ATACCbodyTM is a technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with modulated activities designed to minimize the risk of cytokine release syndrome.

For more information about Phanes Therapeutics, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

For business development or media inquiries please contact bd@phanestx.com or media@phanestx.com, respectively.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics