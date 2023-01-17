MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Named One of America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2023 By Healthgrades

Only 5% of America's Hospitals Receive Prestigious Award for Clinical Excellence

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center achieved America's 250 Best Hospitals Award, ranking among the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for clinical excellence and comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.

America's 250 Best Hospitals Healthgrades Trophy (PRNewswire)

"We are proud that Healthgrades has recognized MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center's commitment to high quality specialty care," says Marcia Manker, chief executive officer, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "All of Saddleback Medical Center's physicians, nurses, and staff are consistently focused on providing the highest quality care and best possible clinical outcomes for our patients. This recognition demonstrates that our physicians and clinicians are committed to putting the care of our patients and their safety first."

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals. This year's analysis revealed significant variation between America's Best 250 Hospitals and hospitals that did not receive the distinction.

In fact, if all hospitals performed similarly to America's 250 Best, over 160,000 lives could have been saved.* Patients treated at one of the 2023 America's 250 Best Hospitals have, on average, a 28.7% lower risk of dying than if they were treated at a hospital that did not receive the America's 250 Best Hospitals award.*

"We're proud to recognize Saddleback Medical Center as one of America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2023," said Brad Bowman MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. "As one of America's 250 Best Hospitals, Saddleback Medical Center consistently delivers better-than-expected outcomes for the patients in their community and is setting a high national standard for clinical excellence."

In October, Saddleback Medical Center also was named one of the 100 Best for gastrointestinal care and gastrointestinal surgery for 2022 and received Excellence Awards for gastrointestinal care, gastrointestinal surgery, pulmonary care, and critical care. In addition to these awards, Saddleback Medical Center placed in the top 5% for overall GI services, gastrointestinal surgery, and GI medical treatment, top 10% for overall pulmonary services, and was recognized for seven five-star awards in various specialties.

Visit Healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals for an in-depth look at Saddleback Medical Center's performance and profile to explore the highest quality care in Laguna Hills. Consumers can also visit Healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality, and access the complete methodology here. A patient-friendly overview of the complete methodology is available here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, and Stroke. It was named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center