HealthWell Foundation Launches Fund to Provide Financial Assistance to Individuals Living with IgA Nephropathy

Medication Copayment and Insurance Premium Assistance Now Available

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is proud to announce that it has launched a new fund to provide financial assistance to patients living with IgA nephropathy. Through the new fund, HealthWell will provide up to $9,000 in medication copayment or insurance premium assistance to eligible patients with annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level for the management of their disease. The fund will also provide assistance with standard laboratory monitoring including blood tests and urinalysis.

IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, is a kidney disease that occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in the kidneys, resulting in local inflammation that, over time, can hamper the kidneys' ability to filter waste from the blood. IgA nephropathy usually progresses slowly but the course of the disease varies from person to person. Some people leak blood in their urine without developing problems, some eventually achieve complete remission and others develop end-stage kidney failure. No cure exists for IgA nephropathy, but certain medications can slow its course. Keeping blood pressure under control and reducing cholesterol levels also slow the disease. Source: Mayo Clinic

"While there is no known cure for IgA, medications are available that will slow the progression of the disease. Unfortunately, people living with IgA may be required to take multiple medications, such as those to control blood pressure, lower cholesterol, or suppress their immune system," commented Bonnie Schneider, Director and Co-Founder, IgA Nephropathy (IGAN) Foundation. "Even one medication can be costly, so adding multiple prescriptions to manage the condition may be financially unattainable for many. Thank you, HealthWell Foundation for recognizing the undue financial burden these patients face and for providing the resources they so desperately need to obtain the medications necessary to slow the progression of their disease."

"For those living with IgA, disease progression can lead to dialysis or even kidney transplant, in some cases. Managing symptoms through a medication regimen to control disease progression is critical, but can be cost prohibitive for many," commented Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President & Chief Executive Officer. "Forgoing medications because of cost is not an option for patients living with IgA. We are humbled that our dedicated donors recognize the financial challenges these patients face and are excited to be able to offer the IgA community resources to enable them to access the medications they need to manage their disease."

To determine eligibility, medications and laboratory monitoring covered, and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's IgA Nephropathy Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 727,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.7 billion in financial support through more than 1.1 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford.

As the only dedicated patient advocacy group for people affected by IgA nephropathy, the IgA Nephropathy Foundation's mission is to be a patient-centric organization focused on finding a cure for IgA nephropathy.

