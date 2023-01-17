Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Breezes into the New Year with Light and Flavorful New Menu Items

Leading Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant Brand Introduces "Livin' Light" Menu Options to Support a Healthy New Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant franchise, is expanding its menu with new items, and a focus on health-conscious, "Livin' Light" meals to start the new year. These menu offerings include bowls and salads under 600 calories as well as a unique and flavorful hummus.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh (PRNewsfoto/Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh) (PRNewswire)

The new menu items are available in all restaurant locations, and aim to give guests jump into New Year's Resolutions and healthy eating intentions with easy, delicious, and light meal options. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh's new menu items include:

Roasted Garlic Hummus (available January 9 – April 2 ) : Wholesome, versatile, and packed with robust flavors and health benefits, this hummus contains roasted garlic and Mediterranean spices – perfect to pair with pita.

Livin' Light Chicken Salad (available January 9 – April 30 ) : Only 500 calories and filled with romaine lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, pickled onions, olive salad, feta cheese, pepperoncini and Greek vinaigrette.

Livin' Light Mushroom Bowl (available January 9 – April 30 ): Only 600 calories and filled with rice, portobello, hummus, tomatoes, cucumber, red cabbage, garbanzo beans, pickled onions, red sauce, and tzatziki.

In addition to new menu items, every Monday throughout the month of April, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh will also be celebrating "Fry-day" to highlight one of its most craveable menu items –Signature fries seasoned with shawarma spices. With this promotion, guests will receive a free fry with the purchase of any entrée.

"Starting the new year, many have a renewed focus on healthy eating," said John Geyerman, Chief Brand Officer of Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh. "We believe healthy eating doesn't have to mean boring so we're excited to provide our health-conscious guests with these delicious new menu options that make sticking to goals that much easier."

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and its menu represent more than just a meal or snack – its food comes from the healthiest region in the world and it's rooted in traditional meals that haven't changed in a thousand years. The menu features customizable Stuffed Pitas, Laffas, Traditional Gyros, Plates and Salads that are packed with unique earth-grown flavors like olive oil, paprika and hummus, making each dish simple, clean and good for you.

Open for lunch and dinner, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh restaurants offers online ordering and delivery. Guests can join the Garbanzo Rewards program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers and guest perks. In addition, a full array of catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events – including food-safe, individually packaged meals.

ABOUT GARBANZO MEDITERRANEAN FRESH:

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant in America with over 30 locations in 15 states. Garbanzo is making fresh Mediterranean cuisine a mainstream favorite across the United States. Its authentic, nutrient-rich dishes are inspired by tradition but not bound by it. Every order is customized to the guest's liking, with choices from top-quality meats and plant-based proteins to authentic laffa wraps and perfect, pillowy pitas. Garbanzo is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegan and gluten-free diners – and wants to show America how delicious nutrition can be. Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is part of WOWorks, a family of better-for-you restaurant brands that also includes Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Cantina and Grille and Zoup! Eatery. For more information, visit https://eatgarbanzo.com/

About WOWorks:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

Media Contact:

Maeve Devitt

Fishman Public Relations

mdevitt@fishmanpr.com

847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh