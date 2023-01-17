The entrepreneurial ecosystem of Bogota is the most important in Colombia

74% of the startups that have raised capital in the country are from Bogota-Region, being the most attractive destination for venture capital investors. These companies have obtained an investment of close to USD $1,240 million through their participation in 77.3% of the total investment rounds carried out throughout Colombia .

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging companies that compose the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bogota-Region managed to obtain close to USD $1,240 million from foreign and local investors, through participation in 85 of the 110 investment rounds in the country, which positions this ecosystem of the city as the most important in Colombia. This was revealed by the Invest in Bogota report on capital raising by technology-based ventures in Bogota-Region, which analyzes the behavior of foreign and national capital invested in the third quarter of this year.

"74% of the Colombian ventures that have raised capital in 2022 are startups from the Bogota-Region. Through 85 investment rounds, these companies have raised close to USD 1,240 million; a figure that represents 89.5% of the total capital raised in Colombia, consolidating the capital as the most attractive place for venture capital investors, and positioning its entrepreneurial ecosystem as the most important in the country", states Isabella Muñoz, executive director of Invest in Bogota.

In the third quarter of 2022, there is a significant drop in the number of investment rounds carried out, compared to the first two quarters of the year. This particularity is explained by the slowdown of the world economy, uncertainty and high interest rates. However, the amount raised increased 12.3% compared to the third quarter of last year, going from USD $1,104 million to USD $1,240 million.

Likewise, within the results presented in the report, the Fintech sector is the one that rebounds in the capital raising of Bogota-Region. Of the 85 rounds held in the Colombian capital in the indicated period (Q3), Fintech companies participated in 31, raising more than 472 million dollars. This sector is also the one that has the most startups raising capital, with 25 companies that represent 35.2% of the ventures in the capital.

This is followed by Retailtech, DeepTech, and Proptech. With an average investment of USD $39 million, the latter becomes the sector that has raised the largest amount of capital on average in each round of investment.

Regarding the country of origin of the investor in ventures in Bogota-Region, it is recorded that in 2022 the most active have been the Americans, who by the third quarter have invested in 44 rounds. Colombian investors are the second most active, having participated in 15 transactions, followed by investors from Mexico (11), Brazil (11), Switzerland (23) and Germany (8).





View original content:

SOURCE Invest in Bogota