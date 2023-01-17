DELIVERECT ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH THE TOAST PLATFORM TO HELP RESTAURANTS DRIVE MORE REVENUE THROUGH THEIR DELIVERY CHANNELS

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deliverect , a global scale-up that simplifies digital orders for restaurants, announced that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem so restaurants can manage online orders from their Toast point of sale (POS) with ease.

Deliverect allows a restaurant to integrate all online orders (i.e., delivery, pickup, and tableside ordering apps) to their existing POS, bridging the gap between third-party providers and POS systems. This removes the need to manually rekey orders from various channels and the costly errors that come with doing so, so businesses can increase operational efficiency, save time and money, and ramp up customer satisfaction. The integration with Toast creates another option for restaurants to seamlessly manage multiple ordering channels and diversify their revenue streams, using the same interface and devices they know and trust from Toast.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem , a curated portfolio of more than 180 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

"At Toast, our goal is to enable restaurants to improve guest experiences, streamline operations, and support restaurant employees. By integrating with Deliverect, we can now help more restaurants easily meet their customers where they are, no matter what ordering channel they use," said Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development at Toast.

As part of this integration, Deliverect establishes a connection between a restaurant's online ordering website, delivery apps, and the Toast POS. Orders made on a variety of delivery platforms used by the restaurant are then aggregated directly to the Toast POS system. Restaurant staff can get a complete overview of all orders and access valuable insights on one device. Restaurants can also sync online menus from their Toast POS using the Deliverect Menu Builder which allows for centralized and simplified menu management and promotion creation.

"Together with Toast, we're giving restaurants easy-to-use tools to centralize and simplify menu management as well as valuable, aggregated insights into their third-party sales to help them identify opportunities to improve their operations and cater to the needs of consumers. Toast has always been a key partner for our customers and this new integration will help further position our customers for success," said Zhong Xu, CEO of Deliverect.

Toast and Deliverect customer Pure Roots Provisions has already seen success from this direct integration.

"Integrating Deliverect and Toast has been a total game changer for our restaurant. We used to spend so much time tracking and searching for orders through third-party tablets and now everything is streamlined through Deliverect. It's much faster, and it's beneficial that we can keep all of our third-party orders in one place. Plus, the Deliverect customer service team is always available if we need them," said Yohann Zinier, Managing Partner at Pure Roots Provisions.

This integration requires a subscription to both Toast and Deliverect and is currently available in the United States. For more information, please request a demo .

About Deliverect:

Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online food delivery management. It seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels (Uber Eats, Doordash, Just Eat Takeaway.com, etc.), allowing 32,000 establishments to improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating in over 40 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurants and FMCGs companies such as Taco Bell, Burger King, and Unilever, as well as small and midsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out more information, visit www.deliverect.com .

