AINS Rebrands as OPEXUS to Reflect Renewed Focus on Empowering Government Operational Excellence and Community

Company builds on remarkable growth in 2022 with new headquarters in the heart of Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AINS, LLC, a leading provider of government process management software, has announced it will now be operating under the name OPEXUS. The company has relocated its headquarters to Washington, D.C., and the new name better reflects the company's commitment to public institutions, providing them and their communities with the exceptional technology experiences they expect and deserve.

"We have always been laser-focused on empowering public sector professionals with tools to enhance government transparency and accountability," said Howard Langsam, OPEXUS CEO. "Despite claims of a digital transformation sweeping the industry, government agencies still struggle with dated technology and homegrown systems that require manual effort and workarounds. We wanted to create a brand that unifies our product suite and reflects the vision we share with our customer community: operational excellence, combined with great technology user experiences. This rebrand is even more significant in concert with our relocation to the world-class city of Washington, D.C. – taking us closer to our customers and a strong workforce to support our continuing growth and the growth of the city as part of DC's Comeback Plan."

The rebrand comes after a remarkable year of growth for the company, which was acquired by an affiliate of Gemspring Capital in November 2021. In 2022, the company welcomed a record number of new customers, including U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies; Canadian national and provincial government clients; and its first customer in higher education. Further, OPEXUS has established itself as a market leader in the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) technology space, which has served as a major driver of the company's success and will continue to be a priority in 2023.

"Mayor Bowser remains steadfast in her commitment to encouraging businesses to headquarter in the District of Columbia," said Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) Director Kristi Whitfield. "More businesses establishing and maintaining roots in our nation's capital means more job opportunities for District residents as well as more opportunities for our local government to keep local dollars local by doing business with District-based enterprises. That's a win for all."

In 2023, OPEXUS (formerly AINS) has been recognized as a first-time member of the GovTech 100 , an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology that features 100 companies focused on making a difference in, and selling to, government agencies across the United States. Looking ahead, the OPEXUS team will focus on delivering product enhancements and a range of new customer experience capabilities including revamped user experiences for existing software, a newly launched customer success team, and an expanded roster of innovative technology partners to accelerate the company's creation of next-level products.

The new OPEXUS brand will include an updated name, logo, and website. For more information on OPEXUS, please visit opexustech.com.

About OPEXUS

Get government unstuck with OPEXUS. OPEXUS is the leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software with more than 30 years of experience supporting public institutions. The company brings operational excellence to governments' middle office so agencies can focus on the critical work of mission delivery. OPEXUS empowers 100,000 government users with exceptional technology experiences and a built-for-government product suite, including solutions for audit, investigations, correspondence, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and employee & labor. Located in the heart of Washington D.C., OPEXUS works with more than 150 public institutions in the US and Canada.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

