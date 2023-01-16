NEXT WEEK: Alabama School Choice Week Brings Hope and Support to Families

Gov. Kay Ivey Issues Proclamation Recognizing Jan. 22-28 as Alabama School Choice Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 316 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

During the last two years, families and educators in Alabama have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But the specifics of these options vary from state to state. For instance, Alabama does not offer open enrollment in traditional public schools on a universal basis, but children who are assigned to failing schools may be able to choose another school within their district, and sometimes outside of their district. When considering private schools, parents should know that students below a certain income level or transferring from underperforming schools are eligible for state-run scholarship programs.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Alabama will be an indoor celebration in Montgomery, organized by Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund, on January 26; a spirit week, with events including t-shirt and door decorating organized by Princeton Alternative Elementary School, a magnet school in Birmingham, and the Mobile RSA Tower will light up from dusk on Jan. 26. with the colors of school choice.

"Alabama parents care deeply about their children and should be empowered to find learning environments that inspire and work for them," said Andrew Campanella President and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "School Choice Week is an effort to share information and support parents to find the best school for every Alabama child. Every family is welcome to join this celebration."

To download a guide to Alabama school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/alabama.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week