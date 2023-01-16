InventHelp Inventor Develops Conveyer System for Moving Heavy Items (CTK-2933)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to move heavy luggage to a vehicle or move furniture, appliances or other heavy items when moving," said an inventor, from Longview, Texas, "so I invented the MOVE IT. My design helps to avoid muscle strains and fatigue associated with manual lifting and carrying."

The invention provides an easy way to move heavy items to and from a home and a parked vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle to lift, carry, and move heavy items. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for moving companies, appliance/furniture delivery businesses, households, vacationers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2933, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

