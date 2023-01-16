Charm Your Loved Ones With the New James Avery Valentine's Day Collection

From sparkling gemstones to sweet scripts and motifs, these designs are sure to show your love.

KERRVILLE, Texas, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the launch of its new Valentine's Day Collection, just in time for the sweetest holiday of the year. In addition to classic designs customers know and love, the collection includes colorful hand-enameled designs and sparkling gemstones with special attention to the season of love – for your family, your friends and the cherished memories you share.

New designs include heart rings, love-centric charms and pendants, plus an addition to the popular Texas Collection — necklaces with a Texas-shaped layered gemstone in three colors: red, white and blue. Customers can find charms with sweet sayings like the Twinning Charm and Love You More Than Tacos Charm, as well as the Enamel Love You S'more Charm.

"We hope these designs remind our customers of sweet, loving memories and times spent with family and friends," says Sarah Herr, Director of Design at James Avery. "We're excited about this release, and we hope our customers love these new designs!"

This release also brings back a customer-favorite style first introduced in 1984, the Heart Gemstone Pendant, available in amethyst, blue topaz and garnet. Additionally, the new Two Hearts Together Art Glass Charm is a whimsical piece inspired by the Customer-favorite Two Hearts Together Ring.

Shop our latest designs online or at a local James Avery retail store.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 115 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 38 Von Maur locations (as well as VonMaur.com). You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @JamesAvery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as @JamesAveryJewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind-the-scenes.

