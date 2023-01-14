Pritzker Hageman Explosion and Burn Injury Attorneys Warn of Increased Explosion and Fire Risks Associated with Extreme Weather Events

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The risk of leaky gas pipelines causing home explosions in the United States is a significant concern. Natural gas pipelines pose a risk as they run through densely populated areas and can be located near homes and buildings. Leaks in these pipelines can lead to the buildup of natural gas, which can cause an explosion. The Pritzker Hageman gas explosion lawyers have been investigating the increased risk extreme weather events pose in areas where natural gas pipelines feed into neighborhoods and businesses.

Multiple factors contribute to the risk of pipeline leaks and explosions, including the corrosion of unsafe iron pipes and human error during installation, maintenance and construction. Aging pipelines that have not been properly maintained or replaced can be vulnerable to leaks and explosions. When a natural disaster, such as a hurricane, tornado, earthquake, or flood occurs small leaks can turn into big leaks and weak or corroded pipes can break and vent gas into neighborhoods and homes. With extreme weather events increasing 83 percent over the past 20 years, and the trend expected to persist, the risk of gas explosions occurring along with the devastation of a natural disaster continues to grow.

Proper pipeline inspection and maintenance can substantially reduce the risk of an explosion during an extreme weather event

While natural disasters typically cannot be prevented, regular inspections and proper maintenance of pipelines can reduce or even eliminate the explosion risk such disasters pose to neighborhoods served by gas pipelines. It is up to the operating gas companies to ensure that their pipelines are safe and well maintained to insure that a pipeline is as safe as possible. If a natural disaster does occur, gas companies are typically required to have emergency response plans in place in the event of a leak or explosion. Well thought out plans, properly enacted, can save lives.

When an explosion or fire occurs, an experienced explosion attorney can conduct an independent investigation on behalf of survivors and families to help determine if defective piping, a lack of proper maintenance or negligent construction practices may have contributed. The Pritzker Hageman explosion legal team has found many examples in the past where regulations were not followed, and natural gas pipelines were not properly maintained, leading to serious injury and death.

