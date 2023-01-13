SILVERCORP REPORTS OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND THE FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022 ("Q3 Fiscal 2023"). The Company expects to release its Q3 Fiscal 2023 unaudited financial results on Thursday, February 9, 2023 after market close.

In Q3 Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 20.1 million pounds of lead, and 7.0 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 1%, 0%, and 6%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead, and a decrease of 13% in zinc compared to the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("Q3 Fiscal 2022").

For the first nine months of Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 5.5 million ounces of silver, 3,400 ounces of gold, 57.1 million pounds of lead, and 19.9 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 10%, 17%, and 9%, respectively, in silver, gold and lead, and a decrease of 12% in zinc compared to the same prior year period.

Q3 FISCAL 2023 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

On a consolidated basis, 296,050 tonnes of ore were mined, up 1% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 303,442 tonnes of ore were milled, effectively the same as in Q3 Fiscal 2022.

On a consolidated basis, the Company sold approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 19.3 million pounds of lead, and 7.1 million pounds of zinc, compared to approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 17.2 million pounds of lead and 7.6 million pounds of zinc in Q3 Fiscal 2022.

At the Ying Mining District, 206,854 tonnes of ore were mined, up 3% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 213,830 tonnes of ore were milled, down 1% over Q3 Fiscal 2022. Approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 17.6 million pounds of lead, and 2.1 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 2%, 0%, and 8%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead, and a decrease of 11% in zinc compared to Q3 Fiscal 2022.

At the GC Mine, 89,196 tonnes of ore were mined, down 2% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 89,612 tonnes of ore were milled, essentially the same as in Q3 Fiscal 2022, and up 19% over last quarter. Approximately 179 thousand ounces of silver, 2.4 million pounds of lead, and 4.9 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 4%, 7% and 14%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc compared to Q3 Fiscal 2022, but up 27%, 35% and 22% respectively, in silver, lead and zinc over last quarter.

The consolidated operational results for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Consolidated Q3 F2023 Q2 F2023 Q1 F2023 Q4 F2022 Q3 F2022

Nine months ended December 31,

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

2022 2021



































Production Data















Ore Mined (tonne) 296,050 290,981 300,104 180,505 292,072

887,135 815,775 Ore Milled (tonne) 303,442 291,643 298,176 182,670 304,772

893,261 819,665

















Head Grades















Silver (gram/tonne) 207 209 210 213 205

209 208 Lead (%) 3.3 3.1 3.1 3.2 3.1

3.2 3.2 Zinc (%) 1.3 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.5

1.3 1.6

















Recovery Rates















Silver (%) 94.4 94.2 94.5 94.2 93.8

94.4 93.7 Lead (%) 94.7 93.6 94.7 95.2 94.4

94.3 94.5 Zinc (%) 81.3 78.2 78.1 75.8 80.1

79.2 80.0



































Metal production















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,853 1,798 1,860 1,146 1,834

5,511 5,003 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 1.1 1.2 1.1 0.5 1.1

3.4 2.9 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 20,059 17,983 19,088 11,962 18,978

57,130 52,469 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 6,974 5,986 6,926 4,101 8,030

19,886 22,711



































Metals sold















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,860 1,789 1,915 1,173 1,721

5,564 5,092 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 1.1 1.2 1.1 0.5 1.1

3.4 2.9 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 19,273 17,268 19,125 12,279 17,155

55,666 51,284 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 7,119 5,940 6,928 4,340 7,588

19,987 22,469

The operational results at the Ying Mining District for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Ying Mining District Q3 F2023 Q2 F2023 Q1 F2023 Q4 F2022 Q3 F2022

Nine months ended December 31,

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

2022 2021



































Production Data















Ore Mined (tonne) 206,854 215,927 214,038 130,612 200,946

636,819 550,786 Ore Milled (tonne) 213,830 216,262 212,055 131,731 214,982

642,147 552,562

















Head Grades















Silver (gram/tonne) 262 257 267 271 258

262 272 Lead (%) 4.0 3.7 3.9 3.9 3.7

3.9 3.9 Zinc (%) 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.8

0.7 0.8

















Recovery Rates















Silver (%) 95.7 95.5 95.7 95.2 95.1

95.7 95.1 Lead (%) 95.4 94.1 95.4 96.1 95.2

95.0 95.5 Zinc (%) 66.4 62.5 58.1 57.4 64.0

62.3 60.3



































Metal production















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,674 1,657 1,696 1,062 1,647

5,027 4,447 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 1.1 1.2 1.1 0.5 1.1

3.4 2.9 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 17,647 16,201 16,718 10,542 16,392

50,566 44,341 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,082 1,976 1,928 1,317 2,347

5,986 5,450



































Metals sold















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,675 1,649 1,759 1,058 1,561

5,083 4,561 Gold (in thousands of ounces) 1.1 1.2 1.1 0.5 1.1

3.4 2.9 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 16,969 15,587 16,760 10,278 15,003

49,316 43,614 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,143 1,882 2,035 1,524 1,947

6,060 5,085

The operational results at the GC Mine for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

GC Mine Q3 F2023 Q2 F2023 Q1 F2023 Q4 F2022 Q3 F2022

Nine months ended December 31,

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021

2022 2021



































Production Data















Ore Mined (tonne) 89,196 75,054 86,066 49,893 91,126

250,316 264,989 Ore Milled (tonne) 89,612 75,381 86,121 50,939 89,790

251,114 267,103

















Head Grades















Silver (gram/tonne) 75 72 71 62 78

73 77 Lead (%) 1.4 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.5

1.3 1.5 Zinc (%) 2.8 2.7 2.9 2.8 3.2

2.8 3.3

















Recovery Rates















Silver (%) 83.0 81.0 83.4 82.4 83.5

82.5 84.0 Lead (%) 90.3 88.5 89.8 88.7 89.0

89.6 89.3 Zinc (%) 90.1 89.6 90.4 89.8 89.8

90.1 89.6



































Metal production















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 179 141 164 84 187

484 556 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 2,412 1,782 2,370 1,420 2,586

6,564 8,128 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 4,892 4,010 4,998 2,784 5,683

13,900 17,261



































Metals sold















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 185 140 156 115 160

481 531 Lead (in thousands of pounds) 2,304 1,681 2,365 2,001 2,152

6,350 7,670 Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 4,976 4,058 4,893 2,816 5,641

13,927 17,384

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Lon Shaver

Vice President

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

Email: investor@silvercorp.ca

Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca.

