Submissions Due February 24 for the 2023 Hearst Health Prize in Partnership with the UCLA Center for SMART Health

$100,000 award for excellence in data science in healthcare

LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Health, in partnership with the UCLA Center for SMART Health, today announced that the call for submissions is open for the 2023 Hearst Health Prize, an annual award that recognizes data science projects and programs demonstrating improved health outcomes for U.S. populations.

Hearst Health Prize in partnership with the UCLA Center for SMART Health (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to showcase the impact data science in healthcare can have on patient care across the nation," said Gregory Dorn, MD, MPH, president of Hearst Health.

The Hearst Health Prize identifies and rewards data science programs making a measurable difference in human health; it is not a grant program. The winner will be awarded $100,000 and up to two finalists will each receive $25,000.

"Data science can address critical healthcare challenges, and with this competition we recognize premier solutions that help improve health outcomes," said Arash Naeim, MD, PhD, co-director of UCLA Center for SMART Health.

"Based on the strong applications we received for last year's competition, we know many organizations across the U.S. are making an impact by applying sophisticated technologies to healthcare," added Alex Bui, PhD, co-director of the Center for SMART Health. "We look forward to seeing this year's submissions."

For the Hearst Health Prize, "data science" broadly refers to systems, strategies, technologies, or analytics applied to healthcare-related data. A program might, for example, employ artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) to data to generate an actionable insight. Applications will be evaluated by UCLA reviewers and a distinguished panel of judges. Submissions will be scored based on each program's:

Health impact or outcome

Data science approach

Operational and financial sustainability

Scalability and generalizability

Mitigation of bias

Significance of the problem and solution

Key dates for the 2023 Hearst Health Prize include:

February 24, 2023 : Deadline for submissions

April 3, 2023 : Finalists notified

May 11, 2023 : Winner announced at an award ceremony in Los Angeles

For more information about the Hearst Health Prize, visit: https://go.hearsthealth.hearst.com/Hearst-Health-Prize-22prcall

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2GEN. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About the UCLA Center for SMART Health

The UCLA Center for Systematic, Measurable, Actionable, Resilient, and Technology-driven (SMART) Health is a campus-wide collaborative that looks to the integrated transformation of healthcare through emergent data and technologies. A joint effort between the Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), the Institute for Precision Health (IPH), and the B. John Garrick Institute for the Risk Sciences that brings together UCLA's experts to shape how digital and data-driven healthcare technologies will help to manage risk, reliability, resilience, uncertainty, and precision in future biomedical research and clinical care.

