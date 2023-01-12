Sempra Named to JUST 100 List for America’s Most JUST Companies of 2023

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) has been named to the prestigious JUST 100 list by JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to measuring and improving corporate stakeholder performance. The rankings are intended to be a comprehensive evaluation of how corporations perform on issues that matter most to the American public, such as job creation and paying a fair, living wage, acting ethically, leadership integrity, accountability, workforce health and safety and work-life balance. Sempra's position among the top 100 companies on the list is credited to the company's commitment to investing in its workforce, scoring in the top 5% for pay equity, work-life balance, benefits and 401k quality, diversity, equity and inclusion policies and workforce demographics, among others.

"Sempra's recognition as an industry leader on the JUST 100 list is testament to our dedication to investing in the success of our employees and empowering them to reach their full potential," said Karen Sedgwick, chief administrative officer and chief human resources officer for Sempra. "Our strength as a company comes from our high-performance culture, which is fueled by the diverse backgrounds and experiences of our employees. These talented and dedicated 20,000 employees across the Sempra family of companies are driven by a shared commitment to our values—do the right thing, champion people and shape the future—and to creating a positive impact for our company, customers and all our stakeholders in the communities we serve."

"There has never been a more important time for businesses to step up, do right by their workers and restore trust in capitalism and the American Dream," said JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. "This year's JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that just business truly is better business."

For the annual rankings, JUST Capital evaluated the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

In 2022, Sempra released its 14th Corporate Sustainability Report, which details the organization's commitment to an inclusive and high-performance culture along with the company's progress in four key areas: enabling the energy transition, driving resilient operations, achieving world-class safety and championing people.

