Select Registry, the Gold Standard of Independently Owned and Operated Properties, Inducted 23 New Properties in 2022

Aerie Bed and Breakfast New Bern, North Carolina

This elegant Victorian home was built in 1882 and offers eight luxury guest rooms, each featuring modern amenities and warm, inviting décor mixed with period furnishings. The inn is conveniently located within walking distance of the downtown historic district of New Bern .



Applewood Manor Asheville, North Carolina

Located in the Montford area historic district of Asheville this property is just a short walk to the heart of Asheville's bustling and vibrant downtown. Guests will enjoy a highly curated boutique bed and breakfast experience starting with incredible top-of-the-line Duxiana beds and linens.



Black Walnut Inn Asheville, North Carolina

This charming Victorian inn is less than a mile from downtown and only ten minutes from the historic Biltmore Estate. The property boasts eight uniquely decorated guest rooms, lavishly adorned common areas, a beautiful garden, and much more.



BrickInn Mt. Morris, New York

This stately 1915 Brick Colonial is situated on a five-acre wooded parcel in the historical village of Mt. Morris , minutes from the North Entrance of Letchworth State Park as known as the "Grand Canyon of the East." Here guests will enjoy five completely updated guestrooms with a touch of vintage flair that honors, the home's original detail.



Cherry Ridge Retreat New Plymouth, Ohio

Cherry Ridge Retreat provides the privacy and beauty of a woodland paradise with luxury cabins in close proximity to all that the Hocking Hills area has to offer. Secluded hot tubs, a private pool, miles of trails, and fishing ponds are some of the unique features of the property.



C.W. Worth House Bed and Breakfast Wilmington, North Carolina

This historic Queen Ann -style bed and breakfast features modern accommodations and conveniences with exceptional personalized service. Guests will be treated to a full gourmet breakfast and complimentary wine social hour during their stay.



Devonfield Inn Lee, Massachusetts

This 1800 country inn with old-world charm, is situated on 36 pastoral acres with the majestic Berkshire Mountains as a backdrop. The Devonfield offers spacious accommodations, gourmet candlelit breakfast, and a variety of activities, and is only minutes from Tanglewood Music Festival.



Georges on York Taneytown, Maryland

This historic 1870s-era Georgian home is convenient to the area's finest special event venues, Civil War history, hiking, and outdoor activities. Lovingly restored, the history of the property has been preserved and period details can be seen throughout the inn.



Goldberry Woods Union Pier, Michigan

This modern farm resort consists of an organic farm and orchard complete with cottages and vintage glampers. Only one mile from the beach with amazing sunsets over Lake Michigan , enjoy year-round swimming in the heated pool and hot tub.



The Homestead Madison Madison, Connecticut

This boutique bed and breakfast has extensive outdoor grounds, patios, two fire pits, a deck and is nestled along the coastline of Southern New England in the small beach town of Madison, Connecticut .



The Inn at Burklyn East Burke, Vermont

Built high on a hilltop in 1904, the inn has 360-degree pastoral views out of every one of the original windows of the structure. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities on-site including a bike trail system and horseback riding.



Inn at Sunset Mill Ranch Wimberley, Texas

This newly built luxury bed and breakfast is situated on 25 secluded acres just minutes from downtown Wimberley . Guests can enjoy stunning views of the Texas Hill Country, breathtaking sunsets, or nighttime stargazing at this peaceful property.



Katy House Bed & Breakfast Smithville, Texas

Nestled in downtown Smithville, Texas enjoy this premier small-town escape where getting away feels more like coming home. The property's spacious layout includes six guestrooms with private baths. Additional lodging can be found in cottages that are just steps away from the back porch.



Kenwood Gables Boutique Bed & Breakfast St. Petersburg, Florida

Built in 1929, the eclectic Kenwood Gables Boutique B&B is located in the quaint, historic Kenwood neighborhood of St. Petersburg . Guests can enjoy the heated pool on-site, peaceful garden deck area, and a lovely homemade full breakfast.



The Lady Mary Inn North Berwick, Maine

Charming estate in southern Maine dating back to 1893, retaining much of its Victorian history and sense of community. Each of the property's five guest suites and the common areas proudly showcases original historic details while providing modern amenities and touches of luxury.



Magnolia Manor and Chapel Humboldt, Tennessee

This historic 1895 church has been lovingly restored into six luxurious overnight suites and a unique event venue in West Tennessee .



The Millbrook Inn Millbrook, New York

This historic inn is located in the Hudson Valley of New York and is found among the equestrian and farm community. Enjoy authentic furnishings, wood-burning fireplaces, and locally sourced breakfast.



The Nordic Pineapple Bed and Breakfast St Johns, Michigan

Located in the heart of Michigan in the quaint small town of St Johns . Guests are surrounded by history in this charming home with all the modern touches.



The Reserve at Hot Springs Hot Springs, Arkansas

This historic inn was formerly a private mansion and is now a national heritage landmark that has been fully restored to its Gilded Age glory.



Skyline Lodge Highlands, North Carolina

Situated on a mountaintop in the Highlands, this Frank Lloyd Wright -inspired design can be found throughout this beautifully renovated motor lodge.



The South Mountain Inn Wernersville, Pennsylvania

This historic inn located in Wernersville, Pennsylvania sits on seven wooded acres with sweeping views of the surrounding valley and distant mountains, giving guests a place for restoration and rejuvenation.



Taharaa Mountain Lodge Estes Park, Colorado

Boasting some of the most spectacular views in Estes Valley, the lodge offers mountain lodging accommodations for visitors to the Rocky Mountain National Park area of Colorado .



Tucker House Inn & Harrison Suites Friday Harbor, Washington

"We are thrilled to welcome such a diverse group of members into our curated collection," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "From former churches to private mansions and luxury cabins, there is a wide range of history and accommodation types that our new members represent. The one thing that they all have in common is their dedication to quality. From the moment a guest walks in the door, they will discover the difference staying at a Select Registry property makes."

All new members inducted into Select Registry have passed the most comprehensive quality inspection in the industry. Guests of our distinguished properties are guaranteed a one-of-a-kind experience, a high level of professionalism, and a warm welcome. Our collection of lodges, luxury cabins, bed breakfasts, and boutique hotels have been the independent lodging industry's distinguished seal of approval for 50 years in 2022. Watch a short video about the history of our association. Discover the Select Registry difference.

For over 50 years, Select Registry Distinguished Inns of North America has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our upscale properties include over 250 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States.

