McNally Capital and Nio Advisors Complete Platform Investment in Xcelerate Solutions, a Provider of End-to-End National Security Advisory Services

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Solutions ("Xcelerate") is pleased to announce that McNally Capital ("McNally"), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on founder and family-owned businesses, is investing in Xcelerate as a Platform company. As a Platform company, Xcelerate and McNally will leverage a multi-pronged approach to drive continued growth, augmenting Xcelerate's growth strategy with a robust merger and acquisition (M&A) approach. Throughout Xcelerate's 13-year history, the company has been recognized as a thought leader in the national security domain, particularly within the enterprise and personnel vetting mission space. McNally's investment in Xcelerate will continue to strengthen the company's offerings in Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation solutions at the same time providing its employees more career development opportunities.

Mark Drever, CEO and Founding Partner of Xcelerate Solutions, said, "I founded the business with one goal in mind, 'To Help Make America Safer.' Everything that we do is aligned toward that mission, and it's why our organization exists. Xcelerate is focused on growing to a $500M firm in the next 3-7 years and will continue to add personnel and capabilities to ensure we are ready for the exponential growth to come. This partnership with McNally Capital and Nio Advisors aligns perfectly for our firm, particularly given their significant national security expertise. We are excited about the continued growth McNally, Nio, and their strong network will enable."

"Our partnership with Xcelerate aligns with our internal expertise in the Aerospace & Defense industry and our investment thesis in intelligence and national security," said Michael P. Ember, Vice President at McNally Capital. "Xcelerate is a trusted partner to agencies directly responsible for the security and safety of the United States and has achieved exponential growth since its inception. We look forward to contributing to their continued growth through our new partnership."

Managing Partner and Founder of McNally Capital, Ward McNally, stated, "We are excited to partner with Xcelerate Solutions, and for the opportunities it brings to continue enabling growth for a founder-owned company. Given our industry expertise and 'walked in your shoes' approach, the partnership was a natural fit for both of us."

Xcelerate's management team will remain in place, with senior leaders Mark Drever as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Daniel Olmes as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Marlene Harold as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

KippsDeSanto acted as the sole financial advisor, and PilieroMazza and McDonald Hopkins acted as legal counsel to Xcelerate Solutions. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to McNally Capital.

About McNally Capital

McNally Capital is a private equity firm targeting thesis-driven investments in the U.S., specifically founder and management-owned companies. Formed by the McNally family, who owned and operated Rand McNally & Company, McNally Capital is dedicated to upholding a 160+ year legacy as a family-owned and operated company. We look for businesses where flexible capital can provide a benefit to owners and management teams. Our mission is to harness the financial, intellectual, and human capital of our investor ecosystem to build value for our investors, management teams, and portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.mcnallycapital.com.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions is a leading defense and national security company, providing integrated solutions delivered through three service areas. We exist to manage risk from individuals to systems, create innovative solutions that deliver results, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — we enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical, and cyber infrastructure. We are a trusted partner to Federal Law Enforcement, Department of Defense, and Intelligence Community agencies that are directly responsible for the security and safety of the United States. For more information, please visit www.xceleratesolutions.com

