Chartwells Higher Education Outlines Top Trends for 2023 in Plant-Based Dining on College Campuses

Chartwells' national sustainability director shares five trends in plant-based dining and sustainable food service to look out for in the year ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the retail market for plant-based foods reached $7.4 billion — $5.5 billion more than in 2019 — and today's college students are driving high levels of adoption. In fact, nearly eight in ten (79%) of Gen Z eat plant-based meals at least once a week, with 60% of them wanting to eat more plant-based foods.

Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food management, has committed to increasing its plant-based dining options and programming across its 300 campus partners. In addition, to help food service professionals stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving plant-based landscape, Monalisa Prasad, Chartwells' National Director of Sustainability, has outlined five plant-based and sustainability trends to be aware of in college dining in 2023:

More 100% plant-based menus on college campuses. While we've seen plant-based pop-ups and takeovers before, expect to see more permanent, full-service concepts and retail locations that are completely plant-based. We've already seen this at Seattle University, which opened a 100% plant-based cafe earlier this year, and I anticipate this will become more of a staple on college and university campuses. Innovative ways to increase the amount of produce grown on-site. I expect the scale and sophistication of campus gardens to increase, along with their ties to campuses' broader sustainability goals. New Mexico Tech, for example, worked with the University and interested students to create an on-campus garden and launch a Gardening Club to help maintain it. Produce grown in the garden includes squash, sweet and hot peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, and herbs that are regularly used for meals in campus dining. Greater transparency in meals' climate impact. As we become increasingly eco-conscious consumers, the impact of our consumption becomes increasingly important. With the rise of plant-based meals, which typically have fewer carbon emissions than non-plant-based meals, I anticipate consumers, particularly college students, will want more insights into the environmental impacts of their dining choices. That's why we formed an exclusive partnership with HowGood this year to introduce climate labeling at campuses across the country and empower students to make more informed dining decisions that better support the planet. A rise in plant-based seafood alternatives. With pescetarian diets rising in popularity, there's a greater need for seafood alternatives. I anticipate common seafood offerings at dining halls such as fish tacos and crab cakes will soon see equivalent plant-based options using ingredients such as kelp, soybeans, chickpeas, jackfruit, adaptogenic mushrooms, and seaweed. For the first time this April, we will be featuring seaweed in dishes like Japanese Seaweed Mixed Rice, Sea Lettuce and Garlicky Chickpea Bowls, and Sesame Rice with Seaweed and Avocado to highlight its nutritional benefits. Bowling Green State University is also planning to incorporate plant-based shellfish into its menus this spring, providing a plant-based alternative to a common food allergen. Vegan snacks becoming a staple of campus dining nationwide. This year, the vegan snack market is valued at over $46 billion. By 2030, it's expected to nearly double to reach over $80 billion. On college campuses, we've seen an increase in purchasing habits when it comes to vegan, upcycled, as well as clean ingredient snacks, along with an increased appetite to replace some meals with snacks. During Vegan Awareness Month UMBC's campus dietitian educated students on ways to include more plant-based proteins into their favorite snacks. Students were able to sample a protein-packed snack mix of pretzels, roasted chickpeas, and dried edamame. This year, the vegan snack market is valued at over. By 2030, it's expected to nearly double to reach over. On college campuses, we've seen an increase in purchasing habits when it comes to vegan, upcycled, as well as clean ingredient snacks, along with an increased appetite to replace some meals with snacks. During Vegan Awareness Month UMBC's campus dietitian educated students on ways to include more plant-based proteins into their favorite snacks. Students were able to sample a protein-packed snack mix of pretzels, roasted chickpeas, and dried edamame.

To learn more about Chartwells Higher Education and its plans for plant-based and sustainable dining in 2023, please visit http://chartwellshighered.com/

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

