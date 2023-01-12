Bluehost Hosts First Annual WP CreatorCon Virtual Event

Members of the WordPress community gathered for the virtual event to hear from WordPress experts and winners of the 2022 Bluehost Creators Awards contest were announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost, one of the largest WordPress hosting providers in the world, today hosted its first annual virtual event to recognize and celebrate excellence in the WordPress community. WordPress creators of all levels of experience gathered to hear from WordPress experts who aim to help business owners, bloggers, students, and other creators succeed online with WordPress.

(PRNewsfoto/Bluehost) (PRNewswire)

WP CreatorCon was curated by Bluehost to bring together all WordPress creators of the world, no matter their skill levels. The event deepened connections between the creators and the community to recognize the talent and efforts of business owners, bloggers and creative professionals.

Many WordPress experts and community members shared their insights with event guests including: Artbees CMO and Co-founder Maziar Firuzmand, Richtabor.com Founder Rich Tabor, tracy apps design, LLC Owner Tracy Apps, Oxy Principal Designer Anthony Ferrara, RadiateWP Owner Carol Stambaugh, Next Door Marketer CVO and Founder Jen Miller, Jetpack VP of Innovation and Partnership Success Jesse Friedman, Newfold Digital SVP of Digital Presence and Commerce Jason Cross, Bluehost Senior Product Manager David Ryan and Newfold Digital CEO Sharon Rowlands.

The event also concluded this year's Bluehost Creators Awards with the announcement of the 2022 Winners. Since June, bloggers, students, web designers, developers, business owners and more had submitted their creations for evaluation by a jury. The awards platform encouraged all WordPress creators to submit their best work and they were joined together at WP CreatorCon by Bluehost.

The Self-Creator Winners are: • Mike McAlister United States https://liftoffcourse.com/ • Nicole To United States https://nicoletodesign.com • Pallavi Upadhyay Bhandari India https://www.thesharadraghav.com • Joshua Ogbonnia Nigeria https://techskool.eskoolnow.com • Rhemarheanna Reid Canada https://www.styledbyrhe.com/ • Shilpa Vadrevu India https://greenjams.org • Chris Schoenwald Japan https://www.life-as-a.com • Rajagopal Swaminathan India https://www.azzetta.com/ • Inge de Dreu Netherlands https://playgroundforentrepreneurs.com • Kannan Sankaran India https://kannanskitchen.com







The Expert Creator Winners are: • Ana Segota Germany https://www.anarieldesign.com/themes/basti/ • Michelle Lee Canada https://www.jaellefrancoeur.com • Harry Hamernik United States https://internationalcc.com/ • Jessica Maher United States https://unitedcity.church • Talha Amjad Pakistan https://happykidsliterature.com/ • Stephen Francis United States http://sjfrancis.com/ • Ande Pace United States https://gaardgroup.com/ • Jose Vilson United States https://thejosevilson.com • Benedict Yee Philippines https://publicityasia.com/ • Brad Baum United States https://bradbaum.com/

For more information on WP CreatorCon by Bluehost or the Bluehost Creators Awards, please visit Bluehost.com.

About Bluehost

Bluehost is the leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH, and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

Media Contact:

Paola Lorenzo

corporatecommunications@newfold.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluehost; Newfold Digital