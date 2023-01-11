For Second Year in a Row, Jackpocket Named One of Built In’s Best Places To Work

Offices in New York and Santa Barbara were recognized as Best Places to Work in 2023 and Best Midsize Places to Work in 2023

NEW YORK CITY , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading third-party lottery courier app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, was recognized today as one of Built In's "Best Places To Work In 2023." Jackpocket's offices in New York and Santa Barbara received placements on four lists: New York City Best Places to Work, Los Angeles Best Places to Work, New York City Best Midsize Places to Work and Los Angeles Best Midsize Places to Work. This is the second year in a row Jackpocket has received recognition for its New York headquarters, and the first year that its new West Coast office was added to the list.

"This incredible honor caps off yet another year of major growth for Jackpocket. We're thrilled to be recognized for the collaborative culture we've built that makes it all possible," said Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "As we continue to grow and expand our presence, we are ensuring that our company's unique culture, built on transparency, respect and innovation, keeps supporting our dedicated team and serves as an example for others too. It's the devoted work of our team that makes Jackpocket the #1 lottery courier app* in the U.S."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on a special algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To better reflect the benefits candidates are frequently searching for on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote work and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate Jackpocket as one of this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer for Built In. "All of these exemplary companies understand that people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. This year's winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

Jackpocket had a remarkable year of growth in 2022, which included new partnerships with professional sports teams like the Dallas Stars and the New York Mets , record-breaking sales , and ranking as the #1 free app in the App Store during the July 2022 Mega Millions run. Jackpocket users have now won over $225 million in lottery prizes while using the app.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to order lottery tickets. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

