Leading in Smart lighting Industry, Lumary Launches the World's First Smart RGBAI Recessed Light

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, a leading smart living solution and intelligent home product provider, debuted the Lumary Smart RGBAI Recessed Light with Gradient Auxiliary Night Light, the world's first up-and-down recessed light developed with RGBAI technology. With the launch, the company hopes to introduce a new era of ambient lighting and smart living.

The latest smart recessed light, with ample light coverage, offers four modes of Main Light mode, Auxiliary Light mode, RGB atmosphere mode, and RGBAI colorful mode. It's supported by up-and-down lighting, adjustable brightness and 16 million colors, and is compatible with smart voice control solutions including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which can work when you can connect the Lumary smart light to a WiFi connection.

Lumary's RGBAI technology is capable of controlling the color of every LED light guide in the recessed light with precision, so that it not only can emit multiple colors at the same time to deliver a cool, rainbow-like lighting effect, but also offer a much wider range of lighting functions (such as turning on/off every section separately and one-click color change). Also, using the Lumary app, you can set the light to turn on and off automatically.

"We are very excited to launch the world's first Smart RGBAI Recessed Light with Gradient Auxiliary Night Light, which offers more lighting options to bring a comprehensive new experience of smart lighting to customers, creating a full-bodied and innovative vibe that inspires your creativity and imagination. We are confident that this product will pioneer a better indoor lighting experience satisfying various consumer demands and push forward the development of the smart lighting industry," said Johnny Wu, founder and CEO of Lumary.

A tech-led, people-oriented company, Lumary is devoted to creating unique smart home experience through the R&D of smart light products, integrating lighting technologies with voice assistants, mobile applications and more to provide high-quality intelligent products and more convenient, accessible user experience. As a top 100 smart lighting company, Lumary has sold more than two million smart lights and ranked No.1 on Amazon US in the smart lights category. It's also been rated No.1 Best Smart Recessed Lighting of 2022 by several professional websites.

The latest Lumary Smart RGBAI Recessed Light with Gradient Auxiliary Night Light will be available on Jan 15 starting from 2023.

