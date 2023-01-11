Invitation to Alfa Laval's fourth quarter conference call

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release fourth quarter earnings on February 2nd at 07:30 am CET.
The telephone conference will start at 10.00 am CET.
The telephone conference is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Fredrik Ekström.
Register here:
https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=1519980&linkSecurityString=1d6625660
You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on Alfa Laval - Investors.
Contacts:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26
