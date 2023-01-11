iHerb Recognized as U.S. Best Large Places to Work and U.S. Best Places to Work

PASADENA, Calif. , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness e-commerce leader, iHerb has been honored with the distinction of Best Places to Work by Built in LA , specifically 'U.S. Best Large Places to Work' and 'U.S. Best Places to Work,' amongst other notable distinctions. This year's list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of companies in America that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to its team members.

Built in LA recognizes iHerb as 2023 Best Places To Work (PRNewswire)

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally with more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visiting the site from across the world. Each year, Built In recognizes top employers across the country, with organizations on the list selected from those with the best employee benefits and salaries in 2022. iHerb is proud to be recognized for its exceptional employee experiences and collaborative, equitable company culture. A recent employee 2022 survey revealed that 84% of iHerb team members agree or strongly agree that they have the opportunity to do their best every day, with 81% agreeing or strongly agreeing that they are satisfied or extremely satisfied with iHerb as a great place to work. iHerb's robust benefits package includes 100 percent employer-paid employee medical coverage, generous paid time off, and a purposeful culture of diversity, inclusion, and teamwork, in which each member is supported and inspired to learn and grow their skills.

"We are very proud to be ranked as one of the U.S.'s Best Workplaces, which recognizes iHerb's commitment to helping our team members professionally and personally," says Lea Baltzinger, iHerb's Head of Human Resources. "As a global leader in health and wellness, it is of the utmost importance that we cultivate an environment that emphasizes wellbeing and growth for all at iHerb. Our goal is to activate our employees' limitless potential through impactful benefits, fulfilling development opportunities and an outstanding, supportive environment that puts people first."

About iHerb: We are the world's largest e-commerce retailer dedicated to the Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements, or VMS, category, with a growing presence in other areas of consumer health and wellness. Trusted by millions in over 185 countries, we offer a curated portfolio of branded and innovative third-party and proprietary products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to our customers. https://www.iherb.com/

