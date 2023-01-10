Stream Data Centers Promotes Chris Bair to Chief Commercial Officer and Partner

Bair Makes the First New Stream Data Centers Partner Since 2017,

Underscoring the Company's Impressive Growth and Commitment to Service Delivery

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers , an industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to hyperscale and global enterprise customers, today is proud to announce that its former SVP of Sales and Leasing, Chris Bair , has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and Partner. Bair, a longstanding member of the Stream leadership team with more than two decades of data center industry experience, will lead the company's sales, marketing, sales engineering and customer implementation functions.

As part of this expanded role, Bair's team will own the customer experience from initial interaction through design, construction and deployment while ensuring a successful handoff to Stream's operations team. With Bair's promotion to CCO and Partner, Stream underscores its commitment to delivering bespoke services with industry-leading outcomes.

"As hyperscalers become increasingly hungry for Stream services, we see that more and more of our deployments are custom and build-to-suit projects. Over the past 24 years, Stream has built a reputation for providing a great customer experience. Bair's background in leasing, service delivery, operations and marketing made him the right choice for the job as we continue to evolve and ensure our clients have a great experience working with our firm," comments Rob Kennedy , Stream's Co-Managing Partner. "We're thrilled to welcome him as a Partner, and we know he is ideally suited to help bring Stream into a new era of both customer and revenue success."

"Stream knows we don't win or retain customers by using a bunch of hyperbole about our data centers' technology. Stream's customers appreciate our customer-first approach and commitment to clear communication and accountability. This commitment and trust become even more important when providing services that meet the complex requirements of the world's most demanding data center users. Being a leader at Stream during this phase of my career is an honor that is very exciting," states Bair. "This team and the company's values make us well positioned to continue to exceed our clients' expectations."

About Stream Data Centers:

Stream Data Centers has provided premium data center services since 1999, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers. To date, the company has acquired, developed and managed 24 data center campuses nationally, while leadership has remained consistent.

From site selection to data center construction and operations, Stream develops wholesale colocation capacity and build-to-suit solutions for hyperscale and enterprise users. Additionally, Stream sources and develops low-risk land sites for optimum data center development and provides energy procurement services with a focus on reducing market risk and providing low-cost renewable energy options. All of Stream's facilities feature carrier-neutral, low latency connectivity to network and public cloud providers.

Stream Data Centers is the technical real estate subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners , a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. With $5.8 billion in annual transactions and over 270 million square feet of leased or managed commercial properties in active markets coast to coast, Stream Realty Partners is one of the most successful commercial real estate firms in the country.

