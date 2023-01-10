Poppulo Expands Executive Team with New President and Chief People Officer Appointments

New President and COO, Samantha Bufton, and new CPO, Eoin Byrne, Strengthen Operational Evolution, Support Company Growth, and Drive Culture at Poppulo

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading communications and workplace experience software company Poppulo has bolstered its executive team with the hire of Samantha Bufton as President and Chief Operating Officer and Eoin Byrne as Chief People Officer. This announcement comes on the heels of Poppulo's recent unveiling of the Poppulo Harmony platform, which combines the best technology from Poppulo's recently merged companies into a comprehensive communication and workplace experience solution.

As Poppulo's new President and COO, Samantha will develop and lead the company's operational leadership team. This team will drive transformational growth across multiple key business functions, including marketing, sales, customer success, professional services, product, and technology, further streamlining the company's ability to deliver value for its customers as well as the market.

Samantha comes to Poppulo with more than 20 years' experience helping to grow large and small businesses alike. She previously held the role of EVP/General Manager at Momentive.ai—the maker of SurveyMonkey and GetFeedback—which she joined in 2013 to architect its Enterprise offering. Previous to Momentive.ai, Samantha spent 15 years in product management roles at Facebook, Intuit, FanSnap, and Yahoo!, where she built and led teams that created innovative consumer and enterprise products. She holds an MBA from the University of Oxford and a BSc Computer Science from the University of Hertfordshire in the UK.

As CPO, Eoin Byrne will lead Poppulo's Global HR and People Function. Eoin brings a wealth of experience to this role in the design and implementation of strategic HR and people engagement initiatives. Eoin understands the role employee experience can play in driving transformation within an organization and Poppulo's investment in hiring Eoin as CPO reflects its commitment to leading the way in employee engagement. As a part of Eoin's role, he will also lead and expand a world-class internal communications team.

Prior to joining Poppulo, Eoin was US Chief HR Officer at the international retail chain Lidl, where he worked for over 15 years. Eoin holds a diploma in Employment Law from Technological University Dublin and a BA in Communication and Media Studies from Dublin City University.

"We're thrilled to have Samantha and Eoin at the helm of our new Poppulo team," said David Levin, CEO of Poppulo. "We're more excited than ever about what lies ahead for Poppulo, given the deep well of leadership experience that Samantha and Eoin bring to our team that will help propel us forward."

Digital signage market leader Four Winds Interactive (FWI), workplace management innovator SmartSpace, and employee communications leader Poppulo combined under the Poppulo name last month, now supported by a unified brand, vision, and product suite. Poppulo's Harmony platform enables powerful employee communications, customer communications, and workplace experiences designed to help organizations engage key employee and customer audiences more effectively.

About Poppulo:

Poppulo is the leading communications and workplace experience software company. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management. Poppulo's 6,000+ customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including 47 of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.poppulo.com. Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

