The Pines Resort Opens the First Skate Rink at Bass Lake, CA.

BASS LAKE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lace up your skates and get your winter gear ready to enjoy this season at Bass Lake. The Pines Resort is happy to announce that this winter, a stunning Glice (artificial ice) skate rink will be added to its amenities.

The Pines Resort, located on the North Shore of Bass Lake, already consists of a hotel with 84 chalets, 20 suites, and multiple rental homes. Two on site restaurants, a wedding venue, market, bar, and an outdoor pool are some of the amenities available to their guests. The facility is open year-round.

"We are excited to expand our operations and create a nostalgic atmosphere and a new, festive tradition for our patrons and community," said Mark Choe, General Manager. "We believe that the rink will attract more visitors to the area and help them enjoy a season that is often overlooked at Bass Lake," added Dorota Petty, Revenue & Marketing Manager.

The Skate Rink, with an official name to be announced at the ribbon cutting, will be located on the upper tennis court, near the gym. The Pines plans to make it available to hotel guests, as well as to the community. The Bass Lake Rink soft opened on December 23rd, right before Christmas and the Grand Opening Ceremony is scheduled for January 21st. The amenity will stay open until early Spring. The Glice, a premium eco ice technology, will allow for the facility to be open regardless of the outside temperatures.

The rink will be able to accommodate up to 40 skaters in one session. Hourly access as well as season passes will be offered. Hours will vary, depending on the demand. Also, a variety of fun and family friendly themed events are planned, like Hot Cocoa Bar, Carnival Day, 80's Night or Glow Parties. Special discount days and offers are also coming, and details will be available soon on the Rink's website: https://blog.basslake.com/basslakeskaterink/

In addition to the rink, the surrounding tennis court area will be turned into a seating lounge with multiple outdoor games, a perfect place to relax, enjoy a warm drink, and get into the festive, mountain spirit.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for local business to promote themselves to thousands of people who visit the property. Please contact DPetty@basslake.com for details.

Glice is a certified Zero-Carbon Footprint company. For every skating panel installed, Glice plants a tree in a deforested part of the world, and each tree more than offsets our carbon release for the manufacturing and distribution of one skating panel.

