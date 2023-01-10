National Franchise, Island Fin Poké Co., Earns Prestigious Recognition for Being a Game Changer in the Franchising Industry

Island Fin Poké Co. is recognized as a 2022 top 100 Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary Magazine.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Florida-based franchise, Island Fin Poké Co., is officially recognized as a top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. Franchise Dictionary Magazine is a prestigious leading digital franchise publication that has more than 350,000 readers and explores all aspects of building and launching a franchise. In order to become recognized for this game changing accolade, Island Fin Poké Co. had to fulfill an assortment of criteria including impressing millennials, making an impact, serving their community, creating an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and filling a niche.

Island Fin Poké Co. has its sights set on major growth and expanding into multiple markets this year.

The Island Fin Poké Co. brand is built on offering an incredible sensory experience to guests through fresh food with traditional island flavors, amazing guest service and a welcoming, family-like atmosphere and vibe. All these amazing interactions combined make the brand so inviting, much like the Hawaiian lifestyle.

Island Fin Poké Co. is making big waves in the restaurant and fast-casual industry because of its dedication to curating an incredible environment for guests while changing the poké perception. Offering fresh and healthy customized poké bowls, during every visit, each experience is personalized, from the moment guests walk through the doors until the moment they leave because that's the Ohana Way, or the family way.

While filling the niche of bringing healthy, Hawaiian cuisine to guests, Island Fin came up with the solution to the poké predicament: giving out free two-ounce samples to inspire more guests who want to try poké, consisting of four of Island Fin's most popular options. Each protein is paired with the best combination of mix-ins, toppings, and sauces, breaking the raw fish stigma, one bowl at a time.

Island Fin Poké Co. is also a game changer that gives back to its community and makes an impact by hosting food donation opportunities. During the devastating Hurricane Ian in Florida, Island Fin Poké Co. collected canned foods and non-perishables to donate to surrounding food pantries. The brand also looks for different ways to support its community and collects and donates to local food banks twice a year at its locations.

While expanding at a rapid speed with 28 locations open so far and multiple in development, Island Fin also gives aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to start their own business and join its Ohana, offering a simple concept and ease of execution. Potential franchisees immediately fall in love with the brand and all it stands for.

"We are experiencing an increase of people wanting to join our franchise community because of how much effort we put into our brand, franchisees, and most importantly, our culture based on Ohana," says Mark Setterington, Co-Founder and CEO of Island Fin Poké Co. "This award substantiates our brand and what makes it so special, and we're excited to continue to carry all of this into our next phase of incredible growth and expansion."

With 28 locations open, 58 sold, and multiple franchise areas under development, the brand is always looking to add to its Ohana. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit IslandFinPoke.com. For media inquiries, please contact: bianca@teaminnovision.com.

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2016, Island Fin Poké Co. has 28 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was listed in Fast Casual's 2022 Movers & Shakers List. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit https://www.islandfinpoke.com/.

