Commercial Real Estate Leaders Predict the Top Sustainability Trends and Expectations for 2023

Cortex Sustainability Intelligence releases industry report anticipating the sustainability trends CRE will face in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortex Sustainability Intelligence released its official report featuring top commercial real estate leaders discussing the top sustainability trends the industry will face in 2023.

The CRE sustainability experts behind the Cortex Sustainability Intelligence platform — who have been working to decarbonize the built environment for over 8 years and now serve over 55 million square feet of office space across North America — spoke to leaders across the industry, such as GRESB, to predict trends informed from within the industry itself.

"The industry's response to the climate crisis is moving quickly and changes dramatically," said Bryan Bennett, founder and CEO of Cortex. "Part of how we accomplish Cortex's mission of decarbonizing the built environment is by providing access to the most impactful information all sustainability industry leaders need to be successful."

CRE Leaders Anticipate Shifts in Sustainability Trends

As a part of Cortex's goal in making the challenge of decarbonizing office buildings a more manageable (and profitable) feat to conquer, they enlisted the expertise of industry leaders from GRESB, Savanna Fund, and more.

"Everyone can agree that a low/no carbon industry is the goal. The more complex question is the speed at which an industry can practically progress," GRESB says, in the report.

Download the "CRE Leaders Predict Top 3 Sustainability Trends for 2023" Report

To download your own copy of Cortex's report detailing "CRE Leaders Predict Top 3 Sustainability Trends for 2023," please visit: https://get.cortexintel.com/report-cre-sustainability-trends-2023/

About Cortex Sustainability Intelligence:

Cortex Sustainability Intelligence's machine learning platform enables ESG leaders to achieve profitable decarbonization across the built environment. To learn more about Cortex, please visit: www.cortexintel.com

