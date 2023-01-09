UNIO HEALTH PARTNERS ANNOUNCES A PARTNERSHIP WITH INSITE DIGESTIVE HEALTH CARE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unio Health Partners ("Unio") a Triton Pacific Capital Partners ("Triton Pacific") portfolio company, is pleased to announce a partnership with inSite Digestive Health Care ("inSite"), which joins the platform as the fourth major division of Unio.

Unio's partnership with inSite represents a significant expansion of its gastroenterology business and more than doubles the size of the platform. inSite's 67 gastroenterologists and three pathologists join Unio's 40 urologists, four gastroenterologists, four radiation oncologists, and pathologist as stakeholders in the preeminent multi-specialty physician services platform in the Western United States. With the inSite transaction, Unio now has 182 providers consisting of 119 physicians and 63 advanced practice providers operating out of 54 locations across Southern, Central, and Northern California.

"In less than two years, we have partnered with five leading physician practices across California, not only adding considerable scale and density but also forging a sophisticated, fully integrated management services organization," said Marshal Salomon, Unio CEO. "We are focused on bringing together elite groups with diverse capabilities, augmenting them with new resources, and sharing best practices across the platform. The inSite physicians have built an impressive group and will be invaluable contributors to Unio's growth."

Since its formation in 2012, inSite has delivered high-quality patient care as the largest independent digestive health platform in California. It offers a broad suite of services, including a full range of GI services and procedures, pathology, anesthesia, chronic care management, imaging, and clinical research. inSite is supported by a robust back office with centralized management services.

Richard Kuritzkes, MD, Co-Managing Physician of inSite, commented: "Unio and inSite share a common mission of preserving independent private practice for physicians in California. Unio's values, goals, and approach align perfectly with ours: empowering physicians to provide exemplary patient care and enhance their practices via access to unparalleled management capabilities, expanded services, and a wealth of strategic expertise."

Looking ahead to 2023, the inSite partnership provides strong momentum for Unio to continue expanding in both gastroenterology and urology. Unio seeks to affiliate with quality-oriented physician groups with a firm commitment to clinical excellence, evidence-based medicine, and compliance. With a scalable, fully built-out management services organization and dedicated investment team from Triton Pacific, Unio and its physician partners are poised for further growth.

"The partnership between Unio and inSite will offer immense strategic benefits to both organizations and their affiliated physician practices," said Asia Brumwell, Triton Pacific Partner. "Gastroenterology and urology are highly complementary specialties, and the combined organization will be an early mover in the next phase of physician practice management expansion, creating compelling strategic opportunities and multi-dimensional avenues for growth. We are very pleased to partner with inSite and believe this both demonstrates and enhances Unio's value proposition to physician groups."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DLA Piper and Baird Investment Banking advised Triton Pacific/Unio. Katten Muchin Rosenman and Coker Capital advised inSite.

About Unio

Unio is a highly differentiated physician services platform established by Triton Pacific with the goal of transforming urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology care delivery across the Western United States. Unio partners with leading physician practices, creating a cohesive, quality-oriented clinical culture and facilitating best practice sharing across the platform. Unio's affiliated practices gain access to a broader suite of services, providing a meaningful benefit to both physicians and patients. Focusing initially on the fragmented Western U.S. landscape, Unio will continue to build significant size, scale, and geographic coverage that will enhance the platform's value proposition to all stakeholders.

Unio was founded in 2021 with the acquisition of Genesis Healthcare Partners MSO and a partnership with Genesis Healthcare Partners physicians. Unio's best-in-class clinical program covers three sub-specialties (urology, gastroenterology, and radiation oncology) and offers numerous ancillary services, including pathology, in-office dispensing, anesthesia, imaging, clinical research, and chronic care management. Unio is led by a highly accomplished management team and provides a full suite of management services to its affiliated practices. Unio has a deep pipeline and expects to grow the platform to 200+ physicians within the next few years.

About Triton Pacific

Los Angeles-based Triton Pacific Capital Partners (https://www.tritonpacific.com/) has organized more than 50 private equity investment partnerships and a public, non-traded BDC and has completed 27 private equity transactions. Triton Pacific has a highly focused healthcare investment team with a demonstrated track record of successfully sourcing, acquiring, and managing healthcare investments. Unio is the healthcare team's ninth platform investment.

