Tom Barrow Company Names Brent Smith Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer and Cyril John Tampa Branch Manager/Vice-President

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Barrow Company names Brent Smith executive vice-president and chief operating officer (COO), effective February 1, 2023.

Smith joined Tom Barrow Company in 1997 and currently serves as the Tom Barrow Company Tampa branch manager and vice-president.

In his new role, Smith will assume responsibility for sales and operations.

A 25-year veteran of the company, Smith has been an instrumental leader during his tenure. He began his career at Tom Barrow Company in the quote department, and after a short time as a sales assistant, Smith moved to outside sales in the Atlanta branch. In 2005, he was promoted to the position of Tampa branch manager. Under his leadership, the Tampa Tom Barrow Company branch has grown in both customer acquisition and retention.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech, is a member of ASHRAE, ASHE, FHEA, and serves on several non-profit Boards benefiting local youth athletics and K-12 education.

"We are fortunate to have such a strong bench of talented leaders like Brent. He has experience in all aspects of our business and delivers outstanding results. He embodies our company focus of customer service and has successfully grown our Tampa operation, bringing innovative ideas and consistent execution. Having him now apply his expertise in the COO role will help position Tom Barrow Company for future growth," states Mike Shea, President, Tom Barrow Company.

Cyril John, who currently serves as a sales engineer in the Tampa branch, will take over Smith's previous position. John joined the company in 2016. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Florida State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Florida.

"Cyril is an exceptional learner with a strong work ethic who has acquired a firm grasp of our full product line over the last six years. He has successfully designed and sold our most sophisticated equipment offerings and developed impressive customer relationships at all levels. He is the right person to lead the Tampa branch to the next level," shares Smith.

About Tom Barrow Company

Tom Barrow Company is the leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast offering clients unmatched industry expertise and integrated services through benefit-driven collaboration with design, engineering, and service professionals and the exceptional manufacturing companies Tom Barrow Company represents. The company's experienced team of sales engineers works closely with mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, contractors, and other professionals in the selection and application of a wide range of products to provide the best in HVAC solutions ranging from energy efficiency to air disinfection. For more information on Tom Barrow Company visit www.tombarrow.com.

