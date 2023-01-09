MedTech Expert Joins KMM Group as Healthcare Industry Advisor

Powerhouse J. Mark King adds insight to KMM Group growth and success

HATBORO, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KMM Group has engaged with long time healthcare executive J. Mark King as their new Non-Executive/Non-Owner Chairman of the Board and Healthcare Industry Advisor. King will provide critical guidance, pertaining to the Medical Device Industry, to the senior leadership team to drive the company to achieve their strategic goals.

Healthcare executive J. Mark King joins KMM Group as their new Healthcare Industry Advisor and Chairman of the Board.

King has held numerous executive leadership roles in the Medical Device Industry, both in branded product lines and in contract manufacturing. Most recently, King served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tegra Medical, widely recognized as a world-leader in Medical Device contract manufacturing. Prior to Tegra, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Clinical Innovations, a market leader in the manufacture of medical devices focused on Women's Health. Other high-level positions in market leading companies like Cardinal Health, Baxter Healthcare and Johnson and Johnson provided crucial experience for King to become a transformational leader in the Med-Tech space.

King holds a BS from the School of Technology at Purdue University and has completed Executive Education studies at University of Wisconsin and Duke University. He also sits on the BOD of the Florida Medical Manufactures Consortium.

"We are extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to engage with Mark King in this particular phase of the company's growth," says John Shegda, the CEO of KMM Group. "KMM is well positioned to be a force in Medical Device contract manufacturing. My partner, Eric Wilhelm, and I hope to leverage Mark's knowledge and experience to help realize the exciting vision we have had for more than a decade as individual business owners and for KMM Group which stands before us now."

KMM Group, Ltd., is a collaborative fusion of three world-class companies: KV Inc., M&S Centerless Grinding, Inc., and Meron Medical. The merger has brought together true expertise in a wide variety of manufacturing disciplines that positions the Group as a leader in the manufacture of mission-critical, complex machined metal components for Medical Device and other High-Tech industries.

