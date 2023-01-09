KOKONI SOTA: The Fastest Consumer-grade 3D Printer on the Market, Unveiled at CES

HUZHOU, China, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KOKONI, a global 3D printing brand, is excited to announce the launch of its latest 3D printer at this year's CES: the KOKONI SOTA. This cutting-edge printer pushes the boundaries in speed, accuracy, and stability, making 3D printing accessible and achievable for all. With its advanced features and exceptional performance, the KOKONI SOTA is poised to advance the 3D printing industry. Keep an eye out for this exciting new product at CES, and get ready to experience the future of 3D printing with KOKONI.

The 3D Printer That Delivers Top-Notch Performance

The KOKONI SOTA 3D printer is designed to deliver the ultimate printing experience, with a combination of speed, precision, and stability currently leading in the industry. With a maximum printing speed of 600mm/s and acceleration of 21,000mm /s^2, the KOKONI SOTA is able to keep up with very demanding production schedules. And with its custom high-speed stepper motor and close-loop motor system, users can expect smooth, reliable performance every time.

KOKONI revolutionarily embeds the Upside-Down design in the consumer-grade 3D printers. The inverted design brings exceptional stability with close-to-zero vibration. The exceptional stability makes the highest-speed printing possible for KOKONI SOTA with less than 30dB quiet printing sound, and also has benefits for printing the overhang structures. KOKONI SOTA also has an advanced Optical Radar that delivers precision and accuracy, while the close-loop motor controller monitors real-time position and adjusts for errors. The high-precision linear rail with a ground ball screw also adds an extra level of accuracy to the printing. KOKONI SOTA is also very stable, even during long printing sessions, thanks to its innovative use of upside-down printing and full-metal structural support.

The 3D Printer that Makes 3D Printing Effortless

The KOKONI SOTA 3D printer is designed with one thing in mind: to make 3D printing as effortless as possible. The product has a number of features and functionalities that make it easy to use. With no assembly or manual bed leveling needed, users can start printing with the product out-of-box. Users can also print remotely with WiFi connection and mobile App-based modeling tool. Furthermore, this AI-powered 3D modeling software allows users to create printing models with ease, whether it's hand-drawn or with photos. The constantly updated template library offers thousands of customizable models, and the possibilities can be limitless. In addition, KOKONI SOTA offers a quiet printing experience. Its self-developed intelligent silent driver and enclosure minimize the noise, while the weight of its metal body and low center of gravity deliver close-to-zero vibration. Plus, the water-soluble support material can be easily removed by rinsing, removing a major hassle for users.

The 3D Printer that Brings AI to the Printing Process

The KOKONI SOTA 3D printer is revolutionizing the 3D printing industry, with its advanced AI technology that allows for real-time monitoring and error detection. With KOKONI's AI system, the entire printing process is carefully monitored, and any issues can be addressed in real-time. This includes everything from Spaghetti Detection and Breakage Detection to low filament alerts and it is equipped with the resume-printing function. Its AI-intelligent camera and micron-level optical radar monitor the printing process for errors in real-time, and can alert users. KOKONI SOTA brings the power of AI to the printing process, and takes creations to new heights.

3D Printing with Seven Colors and Seven Materials

The KOKONI SOTA 3D printer is equipped with advanced multi-color and multi-material printing technologies that allow users to bring creations to life more vividly. KOKONI SOTA features seven-color synchronous printing, making 3D printing much more useful. It also supports seven printing materials, including PLA and PETG, with its 90°hotbed and 260°all-metal hot end.

Founded in 2021, a rising star in the 3D printing industry, KOKONI is poised to revolutionize the way people perceive and use 3D printers with its passion and cutting-edge technologies. The young and brave team of scientists brings a disruptive angle to the making of the printers. Insisting on "Quality, Innovation, Ease-of-Use", KOKONI has put in countless hours of hard work to make 3D printing more accessible to everyone, to cultivate innovation in every household, and to empower users to realize their dreams.

