Delaware North Continues To Grow Its Parks and Resorts Portfolio With Acquisition of Grand Canyon Squire Inn

One of the region's only full-service resorts sits just 7 miles from Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim entrance in Arizona

TUSAYAN, Ariz. and BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North today announced its continued expansion in the parks and lodging sector through the acquisition of the Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn.

The 322-room hotel and resort is perfectly situated in Tusayan, Ariz. – only 7 miles from the South Rim entrance of Grand Canyon National Park, making it one of the closest lodging options to the park. Terms of the purchase are not being disclosed.

The charming desert property, being renamed the Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon, will remain affiliated with the Best Western Premier brand before transitioning to the Best Western Signature Collection by mid-year. Signature Collection hotels are distinguished by their originality and individual personas and entice guests with home-away-from-home comfort and value.

The Squire Resort is now the second hotel being operated by Delaware North near or in Grand Canyon National Park. The company currently operates Yavapai Lodge, Trailer Village RV Park and several general stores in Grand Canyon Village for the National Park Service. In Tusayan, Delaware North operates the Tusayan General Store, which includes a Starbucks.

"We're thrilled to expand our lodging footprint at the Grand Canyon, reinforcing our commitment to this extraordinary destination," said Scott Socha, Delaware North's group president of its Parks and Resorts division and Australia business. "We continue to see great opportunity in this market and remain focused on offering authentic outdoor recreation and hospitality experiences for travelers visiting from around the world."

In addition to the hotel, the resort boasts five food and beverage offerings, including Coronado, a fine-dining restaurant, and Squire Pub, a casual eatery, along with a banquet facility. The property also features both an indoor and outdoor pool, a fully equipped fitness center, a bowling and arcade area and employee housing.

The resort's ideal location provides visitors with convenient access to the park's top attractions such as Desert View, the Trail of Time, Mather Point, Yavapai Point and other sightseeing adventures. The Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon will be operated by Delaware North's Parks and Resorts division, which owns and operates hotels, luxury cabins and other lodging experiences, primarily in and near national and state parks and cultural attractions. The portfolio includes nearly 25 lodging locations throughout the United States, Australia and New Zealand, representing more than 3,000 lodging units. In addition to lodging, the company also operates food, beverage and retail services, recreational activities and educational programming at several of the locations. Delaware North owns and operates the exclusive and award-winning Lizard Island Resort on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Prior to acquiring Squire Inn, Delaware North's most recent acquisition in the sector was Nova Guides, a full-service premier outdoor recreation and adventure tour company near Vail, Colo., with exclusive wedding and lodging offerings through Camp Hale Weddings. That purchase made Delaware North one of the largest operators of winter outdoor recreation and adventure tours in the United States.

In April 2022, Delaware North completed construction and opened the Courtyard by Marriott Titusville – Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the closest hotel to the space center's launch pads and visitor complex.

"We are continuing to execute a growth strategy focused on building our portfolio of owned assets to complement our contract hospitality business," Socha said.

As a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry, Delaware North is committed to sustainability and responsible stewardship. Its proprietary GreenPath® platform helps organize and accelerate efforts throughout the company to reduce its environmental impact.

About Delaware North Parks and Resorts

Delaware North Parks and Resorts operates lodging, food, beverage and retail services, recreational activities, and educational programming at destinations in North America, Australia and New Zealand. This includes lodging in and near many iconic national and state parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Shenandoah, Sequoia & Kings Canyon and Olympic National Parks and Niagara Falls State Park, as well as at cultural attractions such as Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Delaware North's newly enhanced Explore Better content and travel planning platform provides a valuable resource for travelers who are considering a visit to a national park and other outdoor destinations. To learn more about Delaware North's hospitality management expertise, visit https://www.delawarenorth.com/divisions/parks.

About Delaware North

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across four continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North's vision is to delight guests by creating the world's best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

