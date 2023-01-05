OneLayer Partners with Pente Networks to Create Highly Secure Private Cellular Network Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, a pioneer in securing private LTE/5G networks for enterprises, announced today that it is now tightly integrated with Pente Network's private cellular orchestration and management solution. Through the collaboration, Pente's customers can magnify their packet core capabilities and implement an enterprise Zero-Trust framework.

This combined solution offers both enterprise clients and systems integrators Pente's fast network orchestration and IT-focused management platform with an end-to-end security solution. OneLayer solution for securing private cellular networks will enable network security using a Zero Trust approach, protecting devices connected to the Pente's core. Among others, the solution allows asset management, cellular and IoT device fingerprinting, policy enforcement that allows network segmentation, operational intelligence, and anomaly detection. The partnership ensures that any private cellular network can be planned, deployed, and managed quickly, easily, and securely.

"With OneLayer's solution being tightly integrated with Pente's private cellular network solution and management platform, enterprises have an easy way to expand their security options. Our goal is to make it fast and simple to add enhanced capabilities to our private network management solution, allowing for full 360-degree IT control and flexibility," said Avi Cohen, CEO of Pente. "Our partnership with OneLayer's Zero Trust framework boosts the security of all the devices managed by our HyperCore platform without needing complex and time-consuming implementation."

"Our partnership with Pente is highly valuable to us," said Dave Mor, CEO and co-founder of OneLayer. "By providing our proven security solution integrated with Pente's advanced private network solution, we are enabling enterprises to monitor, manage, and secure all the connected IoT and OT devices in their cellular network."

About Pente Networks

Founded in 2015, Pente provides cloud-based private cellular network orchestration and management solutions that enable the fastest implementation for LTE and 5G private networks. The Pente platform manages millions of IT-grade SIMs in devices around the globe on networks serving corporate enterprise, education, manufacturing, military and defense and many others. Pente is a non-proprietary solution that works with any physical infrastructure and includes over 600 APIs that simplify deployment, monitoring, reporting, management, and future scaling and innovation.

Learn more at https://pentenetworks.com.

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides enterprise-grade security for private LTE/5G networks. Its platform and IoT security toolkit can be implemented in private cellular networks to provide better visibility, control and protection for organizations. OneLayer brings complete visibility and threat prevention to IoT and other devices connected to a private LTE & 5G network so any activity can be tracked and policies put in place to secure the environment. OneLayer enables enterprises to treat the new cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts. The company was founded by world-class cybersecurity experts with a deep understanding of both cellular protocols and IoT security needs along with veterans from the IDF's 8200 and 81 intelligence units. OneLayer is backed by industry-leading advisors and has partnered with experts both in the cybersecurity domain as well as the telecom industry. To learn more about OneLayer please visit https://one-layer.com or LinkedIn.

