LOGISTEC appoints Michel Brisebois as Vice-President, Human Resources

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC", the "Company") announces the appointment of Michel Brisebois as Vice-President, Human Resources. Michel has been acting as Interim Vice-President, Human Resources since August 2022.

"Michel will be an essential partner, as we pursue our ambitious growth plan. His appointment demonstrates our commitment to developing our best talent internally and providing them with leadership opportunities," said Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC. "In his new role, Michel will be able to greatly contribute to LOGISTEC's future growth."

Michel will lead and support key corporate initiatives, including the employee value proposition, talent acquisition efforts in Canada and the United States, labour relations, and diversity and inclusion within the LOGISTEC family. Diversity fuels the Company's innovation and growth. A diverse workforce is essential to creativity; it is how LOGISTEC always meets the needs of its customers and solves the most complex challenges.

Michel has over 20 years of experience in the cargo handling industry and expertise in all facets of human resources. He has been with LOGISTEC since 2019 and held the position of Director, Labour Relations before being appointed Interim Vice-President, Human Resources. His skills in all activities related to human resources make Michel a leading strategic partner.

"Throughout his career, Michel has developed a fine expertise in labor relations management, both in Canada and the United States. This is a major asset for the Company considering all the collective agreements to which LOGISTEC is a party. This has allowed him to develop close relationships with many of the players involved, such as employer associations and union organizations. I look forward to continuing to work with him on these important topics," concluded Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc.

Michel holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in industrial relations, as well as a certificate in administration from Laval University.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

