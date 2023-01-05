Highly Anticipated Next Generation Cota® 5.8GHz Real Wireless Power Developer Kit Released at 2023 CES

The next generation of Ossia's Cota® Real Wireless Power™, Cota 5.8GHz Dev Kit, is now available. The Cota 5.8 Dev Kit is a wireless power technology package that Ossia partners can use to evaluate the size and fit, power delivery, and integration of Cota 5.8GHz. The waitlist to receive the dev kit will be released during the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Consumer Electronics Show, January 5-8, 2023.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced the release of its next generation Cota 5.8GHz Dev Kit, which will provide the opportunity for organizations to be first in evaluating the smaller size and increased power capabilities of Cota using the 5.8GHz ISM radio-frequency, as compared to Cota 2.4GHz. To join the waitlist to receive a Cota Next Gen 5.8GHz Dev Kit, please go here.

Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia) (PRNewswire)

The first-generation Cota 5.8GHz has been in operation since 2020, but this next generation system has been developed for commercial scalability. The next gen Cota 5.8GHz system, with its smaller size and increased power delivery, expands the potential applications of Real Wireless Power integrations. The Cota 5.8GHz Dev Kit includes everything organizations need to evaluate the technology and understand how and where best to integrate it into their own products and electronic devices.

Cota 2.4GHz has been successfully leveraged in many different types of devices, including asset trackers, universal bases, electronic shelf labels, cordless power tables, and more.

"Different devices need different levels of power. Cota 2.4GHz is excellent for many applications, while Cota 5.8GHz greatly expands our partners' potential use cases," said Doug Stovall, CEO at Ossia. "We're hearing from customers that they want power delivered over air — automatically, continuously, and reliably — to small, light-weight IoT devices that are on the move. They don't want to have to rely on employees to manage chargers, plugging in, or battery swaps. Cota 5.8GHz solves for these problems and more. It's exactly what they've been waiting for."

Like all developer kits, Cota 5.8GHz Dev Kit is a opportunity for customers to "touch and feel" the technology themselves. The benefit of the dev kit is so that a customer can start to integrate Cota Real Wireless Power into their devices with the Reference Design Kit provided.

Cota Real Wireless Power was first demonstrated at CES 2013 and has since won six CES Innovation Awards, including the 2023 CES Innovation Award for the ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera in the Smart Home category . The ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera leverages the Cota Universal Base .

Just like Cota 2.4GHz, Cota 5.8GHz is radio-frequency-based Real Wireless Power that is delivered over air, at a distance, without wires or charging pads. It does not require line of sight, and continues to deliver power without interruption even when the transmitter is around a corner or in another room or when the receiving device is on the move.

The waitlist for the Cota 5.8GHz Dev Kit is available now . The dev kits will ship in early 2023. After the evaluation period, Ossia is offering select pricing to Dev Kit customers to expedite speed to market.

To experience Cota Real Wireless Power, visit Ossia at Booth # 51521 at the CES event at the Las Vegas Convention Center or go to ossia.com.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

Related Links

http://www.ossia.com

http://www.ossia.com/cota

https://www.toyota-boshoku.com/global/

Media Inquiries:

Jen Grenz: jeng [at] ossia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ossia