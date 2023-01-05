Govee Showcases Its First Matter-certified Strip Light M1 at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , an innovator in the smart home industry, presents its first Matter-certified lighting product Govee LED Strip Light M1 (2m) at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). As a Works with Google Home participant, Govee partners with Google to better support the Matter standard with more best-in-class smart home products.

As part of Google's Matter Early Access Program, Govee is in the first batch of manufacturers to receive Works with Google Home certification for their Matter-certified products. Govee's first matter-compatible product, the LED strip light M1(2m), works with Google Home from day one. Through Google Home, the Govee M1 can be paired and controlled fast and securely, and better interact with other Matter-compatible devices, giving users the single best way to set up, control, and automate with their Google Nest devices, Google Home app and Android.

In these past years, Govee has been working closely with Google and deeply adapting to Google's multiple generations of Google Assistant for better smart home experiences. As an advanced IoT standard, Matter allows Govee to directly extend compatibility with ecosystems like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, etc. In addition, because Matter is a local connectivity protocol, without the requirements of the cloud network, the connection will be more reliable, the human-computer interaction response will be faster, and data protection will be more secure. Through working with Google, Govee will better develop and utilize Matter to bring users a more intelligent, secure, and interoperable experience.

Govee believes in a more open and interoperable smart home IoT system and is always committed to the pursuit of the ultimate customizable entertainment experience. Govee plans to bring out more Matter-enabled smart lighting products such as table lamps, floor lamps, and outdoor lights. In the Govee ecosystem, users can enjoy the ultimate personalized entertainment experience through Govee Home App, which offers 200+ preset scene modes, and more AI lighting effect co-creation will be opened in the future to provide users with more personalized choices. Besides, Govee's feature DreamView, a smart technology based on Govee's IoT system, uses light mapping to reflect the information of the screen or music in the same environment via a Bluetooth connection. With Matter, this technology will support Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit, etc., and will be integrated in the near future to give users a better smart lighting experience.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a global leading smart home company, we aim to provide personalized and fun life experiences through continuous innovations in smart home areas, especially in ambient light and home appliances products. At Govee, we continuously build our ecosystem and are committed to a better consumer experience in all scenarios. For more information, please visit our website at govee.com.

