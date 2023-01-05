equipifi Wins Audience Choice Award at 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator Virtual Demo Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi , a fintech company providing banks and credit unions with a white label Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, announced that it was selected as the Audience Choice Award winner at this year's FIS® Fintech Accelerator Program's Virtual Demo Day. With over 170 banks, venture capital firms, and investors in attendance, equipifi's pitch was selected from a cohort of ten companies in the seventh FIS Fintech Accelerator Program.

According to The Financial Brand, US BNPL transaction volume will surpass $100 billion by 2024. equipifi's technology enables financial institutions to introduce BNPL to cardholders for qualifying debit transactions on their existing banking app, providing a more transparent alternative to third-party BNPL solutions today. It also creates opportunities for engagement and increased revenue for financial institutions.

Earlier in 2022, equipifi announced that it had been selected to participate in the seventh FIS Fintech Accelerator program, in partnership with The Venture Center. The FIS Fintech Accelerator program brings bankers, subject matter experts, and financial service executives together with pre-vetted, market-validated fintech companies to advance the financial services industry.

"We're honored to have been selected for the Audience Choice Award by this year's Virtual Demo Day attendees," said Bryce Deeney, co-founder and CEO of equipifi. "This award is a testament to all of the hard work and dedication that has gone into growing equipifi over the last year, and we're thankful to FIS and the Venture Center for contributing to that growth."

The 2022 FIS Fintech Accelerator program is a 12-week program that began on July 19. The program held its in-person Demo Day on November 9th, where fintechs demonstrated their solutions to hundreds of leading financial institutions, potential investors, and industry participants. This event was followed by the Virtual Demo Day, taking place on December 7.

About equipifi

equipifi is a fintech SaaS powering banks and credit unions with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions that align with their customers' financial goals. The equipifi platform seamlessly integrates with financial institutions to help them deepen customer engagement, grow market share, increase revenue, and provide a single place to view, accept, and manage BNPL plans on their existing banking app. For more information, please visit www.equipifi.com.

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world's economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

About The Venture Center

The Venture Center's immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate the growth of early-to-late stage companies and help validate their solutions for real-world problems. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity to connect with community bank executives, receive seed investment, and learn from a comprehensive curriculum aiding in strategically addressing go-to-market, business, and finance challenges. Learn more at www.venturecenter.co . Follow The Venture Center on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter (@VentureCenter), and Instagram .

