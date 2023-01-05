EG AMERICA LAUNCHES BUY ONE, GET ONE "SHARE THE WARMTH WEDNESDAYS" PROMOTION

Customers who purchase a coffee will get a second one for free starting in January

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EG America, a leading convenience, coffee, fuel, and food service retailer, today announced its "Share the Warmth Wednesday" promotion that will make everyone's winter a little bit warmer. Starting in January, guests who purchase any size coffee on Wednesdays will get a second one free of charge, encouraging guests to share their daily coffee with family, friends, coworkers and loved ones, spreading the love through the colder months.

Share the Warmth Wednesday runs from January 4 through February 22 at all Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.

"During Share the Warmth Wednesdays our guests can share their love of Farmhouse Blend coffee with friends, family and colleagues," said Greg Lorance, Director of Dispensed Beverages at EG America.

"What better way to start the new year than to treat a friend to a free cup of Farmhouse Blend coffee?"

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world-class Grocery & Merchandise, Foodservice and Fuel offer.

EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,300 sites across USA, UK & Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.

Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020 for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information at www.eg.group

