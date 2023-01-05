10th Season of Hearst Media Production Group's Lucky Dog Premieres January 7 on CBS

New Season Features 200th Dog Adopted, Crossover Episode with Mission Unstoppable's Miranda Cosgrove, and CBS Price Is Right Appearance by Series' Hosts

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Dog, America's premier, Emmy-winning pet show airing weekends on CBS and produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), will begin its 10th season January 7 – and HMPG and CBS will celebrate the milestone with special episodes and events.

Lucky Dog is hosted by husband-and-wife team Eric and Rashi Khanna Wiese and sponsored by Blue Buffalo. In each episode the Wieses rescue a shelter dog, rehab and train it, then find it the perfect new forever home. The series draws nearly 1.2 million total weekly viewers.

After nine years of inspiring pet adoption, the new season will feature its 200th dog rescued and introduced to a new home – a terrier mix named Benny, found as a stray on the streets of Los Angeles.

Joining in the 10th-season celebration will be actress, social-media powerhouse and dog lover Miranda Cosgrove, host and co-executive producer of the CBS show Mission Unstoppable. The series, also produced by HMPG, inspires young women to enter careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and, like Lucky Dog, is part of the "CBS Dream Team" weekend lineup. Cosgrove will make a crossover appearance, joining later this season for a special episode in which her own dog will get expert training.

Also during the season, the Wieses will make a guest appearance on CBS's The Price Is Right during that show's popular "Pet Adoption Week."

"Lucky Dog continues to be a remarkably engaging show with compelling content that strikes a chord with weekly viewers," said Frank Biancuzzo, President of Hearst Media Production Group. "It represents the best of education and information programming and has been an invaluable part of the CBS weekend morning lineup."

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading networks, broadcast station groups, streaming platforms and connected TV. It has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

