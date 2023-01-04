Lake Street Advisors Announces New Managing Partner

Joe Chase takes leadership of the firm

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Street Advisors, a wealth and investment advisory firm founded in 2003, is proud to announce that Joe Chase has stepped into the Managing Partner role, effective January 1st, 2023. Chase takes the helm from Buddy Webb who has served as Managing Partner of the firm for the past five years. Buddy will remain at Lake Street as Partner and Chief Investment Officer.

Chase and Webb have been working together over several months to assure there is a seamless transition of leadership.

"While I am proud of what we have accomplished over the last five years, this is absolutely the right time to make this transition. Joe has the energy and enthusiasm to lead the firm to our 10 year vision and I look forward to supporting him in this role while continuing to drive our investment program and work with our wonderful clients," said Webb.

Chase has been with the firm for over a decade and currently serves as Partner, a leadership role he assumed in 2020. As Managing Partner, he will continue to serve and support our 45 staff and 88 client families.

Chase says he plans to continue executing the firm's strategic plan, which includes growing the business to support additional families and creating high quality jobs in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. "I look forward to leading Lake Street into our third decade of being indispensable to wealthy families," said Chase. "Buddy's steady hand has led to strong growth for our firm, our clients, and our people throughout his tenure."

For more information, visit www.lakestreetadvisors.com or call 603-610-4101.

About Lake Street Advisors

For nearly 20 years Lake Street has catered to a select group of executives and entrepreneurs to deliver on all aspects of their financial lives and investment needs. Operating with a 2:1 ratio – two clients to every employee, the firm is able to deliver high touch service in a practical way. Located in Portsmouth, NH and Boston, MA, the firm has 5 partners and 45 employees, currently managing about $3 billion in assets.

Media Contact:

Nicole Dunlevy

nicole.dunlevy@lakestreetadvisors.com

603-610-4101

View original content:

SOURCE Lake Street Advisors