Kaltech Corporation Launches World's First Beauty Humidifier with Photocatalyst Technology at CES 2023

The Yuragi Junsui Premier uses a unique dual filter process to eliminate chlorine, converting water from hard to soft, ensuring clear, clean bacteria-free mist to moisturize and nourish skin

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese technology company, Kaltech , which specializes in using photocatalytic technology to purify food, water and air, will introduce its first luxury humidifier at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 5, 2023. The Yuragi Junsui Premier, luxuriously designed and equipped with photocatalytic technology to remove impurities, will be available for sale in the U.S. in 2023.

Yuragi, which refers to the flickering blue photocatalytic light inside the humidifier lending a peaceful zen-like quality, is Kaltech's first venture into the beauty realm. Utilized with tap water, not distilled water, the dual filter technology uses a unique cartridge to eliminate chlorine and minerals typically found in tap water. Once the chlorine and other harsh minerals are eliminated, the built-in photocatalytic plates keep the water accumulated in the tray clean and free of bacteria and other contaminants, eliminating the need for daily water changes and ensuring that only the purest water is used to moisturize and nourish the skin. A light slightly acidic mist is then sprayed from the atomizing attachment, ideal for healthy skin.

In a recent study, tap water passing through the Yuragi Junsui Premiere was found to reduce viable bacteria by nearly 200% over a 14-day period. The flickering blue photocatalytic light creates a relaxing feeling that evokes a candle. The Yuragi Junsui Premier will be available in two sizes to serve as both a beauty humidifier and home humidifier.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Yuragi Junsui Premier to the U.S. market," said Kaltech CEO Junichi Somei. "As a company, we are committed to advancing photocatalytic technology around the world with the goal of purifying the air, water and food we need to live. Our groundbreaking Yuragi humidifier is only the latest of Kaltech's innovations. Last year, we were here with MyAir, which also uses photocatalytic technology to kill bacteria in the air around us. We are proud to be back at CES in 2023 with Yuragi."

Kaltech, the world leader in applied photocatalytic technology, dominated Japan's photocatalytic air purifier industry during the Pandemic with a 40% market share. The introduction of the Yuragi humidifier marks Kaltech's transition from air purification to water, and more broadly, continues to fulfill the company's mission of providing solutions to one of the world's most prominent issues: access to clean water and air.

The Kaltech team will be onsite at CES 2023 at the Venetian Expo (formerly Sands), Hall C in Las Vegas, Booth #53842. To learn more about Kaltech's Yuragi Junsui Premier, please visit https://kaltech-global.com/ .

About Kaltech Corporation

Kaltech, established in 2018, is a Japanese technology company which manufactures and markets products equipped with its proprietary photocatalytic technology. Kaltech was founded by engineer Junichi Somei, whose personal commitment to the environment became the company's mission: to use photocatalysis to benefit the world by purifying the food, air and water we need to live. The company sells a line of products used in Japanese homes, restaurants, hospitals, and public facilities. For more information, visit https://kaltech-global.com/ .

