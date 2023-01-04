babyark Launches the World’s Safest Car Seat at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show

By Harnessing IoT and Energy Absorption Technology, babyark is Setting a New Standard in Car Seat Safety

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- babyark , a tech company reimagining child safety, announced today the launch of the babyark convertible car seat at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The car seat introduces a holistic approach to safety, focusing on both the materials it is made of and the technology that has been added to it. Developed by Shy Mindel, an aeronautical engineer turned parent, the seat is introducing a new standard of safety for children.

"I was surprised to learn that the most important people in our lives, our children, sit in safety seats primarily made out of plastic and Styrofoam," said Shy Mindel, CEO of babyark. "While safety features for adults in vehicles have evolved dramatically over the past 10 years, child passenger safety technology has remained stagnant. babyark is approaching safety through the hardware, the actual seat, and the software, including the safety sensors that communicate with the app. The result is a car seat that takes a holistic approach to safety."

Made of anticrash materials, the babyark energy absorption technology is built around a high strength steel SafeCoil™ shock-absorbing system that gently slows the seat's forward momentum during a crash. Carbon fiber and D3O™, the world's most technologically-advanced impact absorbing polymer tested in extreme military applications, complement the babyark suite of safety solutions. In addition to top materials, the baybark smart seat uses IoT technology to supply caregivers with real time indications regarding child passenger safety at all times. With 14 sensors embedded in the base of the seat, it alerts the driver via the personal babyark app if the seat is installed correctly, if the child is buckled or if the child is forgotten in the vehicle. The app then provides instructions on how to ensure that everything is correct, giving caregivers the peace of mind that their child is safely in their seat on each and every drive. The app is available on Android and iOS.

"Car seats are a major source of anxiety for parents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 59% of car seats are installed incorrectly," said Yifat Ryce, Chief Marketing Officer of babyark and licensed CPST. "Safety starts with installation, and the babyark app uses technology to simplify everything possible for caregivers, enabling them to do it right the first time and every time."

babyark can be used for infants and children from four to 65 pounds and allows for extended rear facing up to 55 pounds. The seat is available for pre-order now for a limited-time price of $990 and will officially be released in the Summer 2023 for $1,190.

babyark is on display at Consumer Electronics Show in Booth #54959 at Tech West in the Venetian Expo.

About babyark :

babyark is a global brand focused on innovative technology, enhancing children's safety at various out of home activities. babyark combines energy absorption systems that were tested in aviation and military applications with IOT technology, creating a new standard of safety. High strength steel SafeCoil™, carbon fiber and D3O™, the world's most technologically-advanced impact absorbing polymer, are part of the babyark car seat. Smart base containing 14 sensors alerts caregivers via app when the seat is installed both correctly and incorrectly and if the child is unbuckled or left unattended, taking the guesswork out of car seat safety. Learn more about babyark at babyark.com.

