Wyoming Receives CMS Certification for Its Medicaid Provider Management System Delivered by HHS Technology Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) received final certification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its Provider Enrollment, Screening, and Monitoring (PRESM) system powered by HTG's Discover your Provider® (DyP®) solution. DyP® offers an advanced online provider portal with electronic and self-service capabilities, such as provider enrollment and license verification, with proven success in improved operational efficiencies, added convenience, and simplified processes, resulting in increased cost savings and a better provider experience.

"We are pleased to collaborate with HHS Technology Group to launch the PRESM system," said Jesse Springer, Medicaid Technology and Business Operations Section Manager, Wyoming Department of Health. "We believe we now have one of the fastest, if not the fastest, Medicaid provider enrollment and re-enrollment systems and processes in the nation."

A cloud-based, holistic platform, DyP® serves as the system of record for all of Wyoming's Medicaid, Kid Care CHIP, and WDH provider enrollments. HTG's contract with Wyoming's Division of Healthcare Financing includes the operation, maintenance, and enhancement of the PRESM system, which has been in production since April 2021. HTG's call center also provides critical support and technical assistance to Wyoming Medicaid providers.

"For states to properly administer Medicaid programs that efficiently deliver high-quality medical services to vulnerable populations, it is critical to have clean, accurate, reliable provider data," said Bradley White, CEO of HTG. "With the launch of PRESM, Wyoming now has an industry-leading solution to optimize all provider management processes, including screening, enrollment, and monitoring."

In addition to facilitating and promoting greater provider participation, DyP® leverages a modular design for increased functionality and leading-edge technology to streamline once-seemingly cumbersome and time-consuming processes significantly. The significant value delivered by DyP® to states and providers includes:

Reduced enrollment time for new providers from over one month to under five days.

Significantly reduced state and contractor burden and time (approximately 2 FTEs) from the previous manual process for new applications, renewals, and licensing updates.

A fully integrated pharmacy provider enrollment process with streamlined monitoring.

A 100% electronic provider agreement process, including signatures.

Notably, DyP® is one of six certified Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) provider solutions, and HTG is among the few companies to obtain certification for multiple modules, as evaluated and awarded by the National Association of State Procurement Officials NASPO) ValuePoint contracting arm. Most recently, HTG's Recover your Liability® (RyL®) solution, which automates third-party liability functions and integrates with other MMIS modules, earned NASPO ValuePoint certification.

