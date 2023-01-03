Sumo Citrus® Returns, Readies For Historic 2023 Season With Largest Crop On Record

The World's Favorite Fruit Has More Than Doubled Its Previous Season's Crop And, This January, Will Find Its Way Into More Fruit Aisles Than Ever Before

DINUBA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Citru s , the wildly popular, award winning mandarin known for its next level sweetness, texture and distinct look, will burst back into fruit aisles this January. The most pampered fruit in the world, painstakingly grown and meticulously cared for by a select group of expert farmers for eight months, Sumo Citrus will harvest its largest crop to date for the upcoming 2023 season beginning in January - doubling the amount of fruit from the previous season! This season, customers will find the world's favorite fruit at more stores than ever before with increased distribution across North America, now including Canada.

Sumo Citrus logo (PRNewswire)

Derived from Satsuma, Orange, and Mandarin citrus varieties, Sumo Citrus was originally cultivated in Japan in the 1970's by a single grower who set out to develop the "perfect citrus fruit." The fruit quickly became known as the "dekopon" in Japan in reference to its distinctive top knot and eventually made its way to California's San Joaquin Valley where only highly trained, expert growers who know its unique characteristics are able to cultivate it.

In 2022, the fruit brand saw tremendous growth and received multiple awards from trusted, expert media outlets, including Good Housekeeping and The Kitchn . Good Housekeeping named Sumo Citrus "2022 Best Citrus" in the "Powerhouse Produce" category for its highly regarded Healthy Snack Awards calling the fruit, "Juicy and seedless, these enormous mandarins are known for their perfectly balanced sweetness and for being easy to peel." The Kitchn named the brand a winner in the "Produce" category of its 2022 Kitchn Essentials Grocery Edition Awards saying, "Imagine taking a typical orange and giving it a major glow-up — we're talking twice the amount of juicy sweetness, an easier-to-remove peel, and no seeds. Turns out the orange of our dreams already exists, and it's all thanks to Sumo Citrus."

"The growth of the Sumo Citrus brand has completely surpassed our expectations," said Sunnia Gull, Director of Marketing for Sumo Citrus. "We're also fortunate to have enjoyed notable recognition this past year from trusted consumer media organizations like Good Housekeeping and The Kitchn. With all of this incredible momentum, we're excited for the 2023 season to begin!"

Now in its 13th season, Sumo Citrus will be landing in more fruit aisles than previous seasons with expanded distribution across the United States and Canada - often creatively and uniquely displayed by the brand's retail partners in its eye-catching purple boxes . A little weird, yet enormously delicious, Sumo Citrus is easily recognizable in the fruit aisle thanks to its huge size, bumpy, bright orange skin and unique top knot. Each individual fruit also dons a sizable produce sticker sporting the brand's iconic orange and purple logo.

"We're extremely excited about this year's crop, not only in terms of its enormous volume but also its exceptional quality," says Ron Steele, Vice President of Sales for Sumo Citrus. "We're so thankful to our incredible growers who have so much pride in what they do. They work tirelessly year round ensuring that, at harvest time, every single individual piece of fruit meets our unusually high standards of sweetness, taste and texture. We're extremely pleased to bring this incredible product to more customers than ever."

The hype is real! In addition to its incredible taste, Sumo Citrus is packed with vitamins - 163% of the recommended daily amount of Vitamin C along with 3g of dietary fiber for a strong snack option during winter months. The fruit is also Non-GMO Project Verified and is completely seedless and easy to peel, making it a perfect no-mess snack for work, home, or on-the-go quick snack.

The 2023 Sumo Citrus season officially begins in January and will run through April with pricing ranging from $3.99/lb-$4.99/lb. The fruit will be available at retailers across North America sold individually as well as in bulk bags to deliver the fruit in a more convenient sharing format for families, sporting events, and workplace snacking.

For more information, including a full list of retailers, visit SumoCitrus.com and be sure to follow Sumo Citrus on TikTok , Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT SUMO CITRUS

Sumo Citrus is one of the world's largest and sweetest mandarins, celebrated for its incredible taste and distinct looks. Originally from Japan, Sumo Citrus has made its way to the US to be grown by dedicated growers who pamper the fruit every year and make sure that each Sumo Citrus meets the highest standards. Compared to standard oranges, the legendary Sumo Citrus is the ultimate citrus experience. They are easy to peel, seedless, super-sweet, juicy and make for a perfect no-mess snack. Available nationwide annually January to April. #HealthyObsession

CONTACT

Sumo Citrus® Returns, Readies For Historic 2023 Season With Largest Crop On Record (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sumo Citrus