NovoEd Named to Global List of Top Learning Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Closing out a momentous year noted by numerous industry accolades, NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, is pleased to announce its inclusion in The Craig Weiss Group's Learning System Awards for 2023. Ranking in the Top 10 , NovoEd is acknowledged for its cohort-based learning experience, comprehensive metrics, and exemplary user interface and experience.

The 2023 Learning System Awards analysis was based on the evaluation of 1,000 systems located around the world to identify the top 20, with criteria including: UI/UX on the learner and administrator sides, functionality, metrics, content curation, third-party content/course providers, training and support, and mobile capabilities.

"Our methodology for analyzing the capabilities and unique functionalities of a multitude of learning systems is driven by getting to know these vendors and their products first hand," said Craig Weiss, CEO and lead analyst of The Craig Weiss Group and FindAnLMS, a learning system search engine and e-learning industry resource. "NovoEd's platform offers the fullest cohort-based learning experience in the industry. If you are seeking a cohort-based learning system for your learners, this is the dominant player."

"Our team has continued its investments in product innovation and partner solutions this year to equip our clients with a capability-building platform that drives organizational alignment at scale," said NovoEd Chief Marketing Officer Christina Yu. "To be recognized alongside our industry peers in this compilation validates our initiatives and galvanizes our team to move into 2023 with enthusiasm and energy for the work to come."

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is felt, experienced and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

Craig Weiss is the CEO and lead analyst for The Craig Weiss Group, which provides analyst, advisory, M&A, and consulting services to buyers, PEs, investment firms, and vendors. His newest product is the Learning Library, a one-stop resource with ebooks and other materials. Craig has been identified as one of the most influential people in the world for e-learning and the most influential person in the world for learning systems. Craig writes the Craig Weiss blog, which is read weekly in 174 countries, territories and colonial territories. Craig's experience in the corporate world as a training director/manager overseeing divisions and departments, including developing and implementing e-learning programs and finding and selecting learning systems, makes him uniquely qualified in the analyst and consulting industry. He has worked in multiple verticals, including healthcare, non-profit, association, retail and hospitality, aerospace/defense, financial services, and technology. Visit https://www.craigweissgrp.com/ to learn more.

