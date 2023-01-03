MJV Innovation Sponsors NRF Retail's Big Show in NYC

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global consultancy to major retail and CPG brands on digital transformation, design thinking and analytics MJV Technology & Innovation will sponsor the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual conference, Retail's Big Show. Taking place in New York City January 14-17, the conference is the largest of its kind for major retail brands and executives and will also feature exhibitors including American Express, Microsoft, Snowflake and Mendix.

During the conference, MJV will host attendees at its booth #734 on level one. Additionally, 2,800 of the conference's attendees will also receive a complimentary set of MJV's proprietary card game that was designed for NRF attendees to get the most out of the conference experience, First Aid Kit: Get The Most Out of Your NRF Visit, which will be in the conference's hotel drop gift bags that are left on the hotel door handles of event attendees. The flashcard deck will provide attendees with reflections to guide them throughout the event.

The annual conference will conclude with MJV sponsoring a tour of cutting-edge retail spaces in one of New York City's most sought-after retail hubs, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for a curated group of prominent retail executives and thought leaders.

"We are very excited to be at NRF this year", says MJV Technology & Innovation CEO Mauricio Vianna. "With so much transformation taking place in retail over the past few years, we are excited to share what the latest innovation means for some of the world's biggest brands."

MJV Technology & Innovation works for some of the world's largest retail and CPG companies, including Coca-Cola, Leroy Merlin, Unilever and Danone to solve challenges related to customer experience, business transformation and developing cutting-edge innovation to adapt to disruption. Its design thinking and digital transformation capabilities are harnessed to engineer customer journeys and user experiences within retail stores worldwide and online.

About MJV Technology & Innovation

MJV Technology & Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America.

