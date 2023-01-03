Mission Wealth Names President and Seven New Partners

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National RIA firm Mission Wealth announced today that seven Client Advisors have been named Partners of the firm. Bryant Merryman, Jorie Pitt, Julianna Rote, Kristen Taylor, Rory Macdonald, Skyler Kraemer, and Wes Patton have each made monumental impacts on client retention, new service offerings, and overall firm growth. This is the largest Partner class cohort in firm history.

National RIA firm Mission Wealth announces President and seven new Partners to the firm.

The recent promotions represent the firm's commitment to developing future financial leaders and confidence in its career pathways as it moves to strengthen its position in key growth markets. These professionals were pivotal in the firm's shared success and encompass Mission Wealth's core values, which make them uniquely positioned to help clients thrive in any economic environment. The Partnership now consists of 28 professionals.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming these talented individuals to our Partnership. Each demonstrates our firm's core values – not only in the way they interact with clients but also in the way they treat fellow team members," said Dannell Stuart. "They are caring, committed, adaptable, and growth minded. Their futures are bright, and we are incredibly fortunate to count them as trusted colleagues and partners."

Stuart was appointed President of Mission Wealth in November and has been with the firm since 2010. Her leadership responsibilities include the execution of firm strategy, support of personnel, and, ultimately, an exceptional client experience.

"We are delighted to announce Dannell's promotion to President of Mission Wealth. Over the past dozen years, Dannell has excelled within our advisory team, has consistently attracted new clients to the firm, and has demonstrated the highest level of professionalism. The role of President now expands Dannell's leadership influence across the entire firm and we know her ongoing guidance will have a tremendous impact on our clients, our departmental teams, and the overall direction of the firm. It's my honor to work alongside Dannell, and I could not be more optimistic about the future of our firm," Matthew Adams, CEO of Mission Wealth.

Mission Wealth is a national Registered Investment Advisor, proudly serving over 2,300 families, managing over $5.0 billion in assets, and is 100% employee owned. For more information, visit www.missionwealth.com or call (805) 882-2360.

