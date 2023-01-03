INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commissioning Agents Inc. (CAI) announces Erik Adams named Global Director of Program Project Management (PPM). In this role, Erik will be responsible for leading CAI's global program and project management team, growing the PPM business services, and develop tools and processes to drive client value.

"I'm eager and excited for the opportunity to serve our outstanding project managers and the hundreds of agents who help our clients improve the speed at which they can deliver life-changing therapies to patients, says Erik. I look forward to working with our team to continue to improve on the ways we manage projects and help organizations prepare for Operational Readiness as well as to improve processes as they progress towards Operational Excellence."

Erik has over 29 years' experience leading and managing teams. His deep understanding of human skills, including how to successfully manage project communications involving multiple generations, hybrid work, and diverse cultural backgrounds, has enabled him to lead numerous mega-projects successfully across multiple industries. His experience with mission critical facilities and systems have facilitated the development of his forward-thinking, proactive approach to helping organizations prepare for Operational Readiness and improve processes as they progress towards Operational Excellence. Prior to joining CAI, Erik served in leadership roles including as Owner's Project Manager for a multi-year, $350MM overhaul of a deep diving submarine at a public shipyard. After retiring from active service, he consulted for the energy industry with a focus on delivering solutions related to project, asset, and performance management, and process improvement for electric and natural gas utilities. Erik also led a Project Management Office (PMO), directing programs, projects, and scheduling.

"I'm excited to have Erik joining the strategy team in the PPM Global Director role," stated Alice Redmond, CAI Chief Strategy Officer. "Erik's deep expertise in the project management practice and strategic thinking will drive growth in this service area and help to optimize our clients' operations, driving speed to patient and improved operational readiness across the industries we serve."

Since CAI's founding in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, UK, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, and Singapore, we have built an international team of over 800 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission-critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard.

