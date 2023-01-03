Alienware unleashes world's fastest refresh rate of 500Hz on a Fast IPS Gaming Monitor and bolsters Aurora R15 Desktop at CES 2023

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alienware crushes new barriers with the introduction of the world's fastest refresh rate of 500Hzi on a Fast IPS Gaming Monitor and the evolved Aurora R15 gaming desktop with AMD technology. These industry-leading display and desktop advancements further Alienware's competitive edge, underscoring our longtime legacy as both technology pioneers and gamers at heart. Following last year's incredible portfolio upgrades, we're full throttle into 2023 with no signs of slowing down.

The AW2524H offers the world’s fastest refresh rate of 500Hz on a gorgeous IPS panel. (PRNewswire)

Meet the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor, a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree and Best of Innovation Winner

Introducing the monitor with the world's fastest refresh rate of 500Hzi, the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H), a CES 2023 Innovation Award and Best of Innovation winner, delivers the world-class speed today's champions demand. Coming in at a 24.5-inch full high-definition (FHD) resolution with a supersonic refresh rate of 500Hz overclocked (480Hz native) on a Fast IPS panel, this elite display offers incredible frame rates to deliver stunning motion clarity in fast-paced games and help gamers clinch victory.

Designed for highly competitive gamers, the 500Hz Gaming Monitor also offers new functional elements such as a built-in retractable headset hanger and new hexagonal base structure which occupies a smaller footprint so you can place your gaming keyboard and mouse to your convenience and just focus on slaying the competition. The improved design was based on feedback from professional esports players (including those on Team Liquid) as well as the Alienware gaming community.

Performance and speed win games, and with the 500Hz Gaming Monitor, your gameplay will be fully optimized to enable split-second reactions for those clutch moments that matter most. Help eliminate blur and ghosting in fast-moving images with ultra-low latency at 0.5ms GtG response timeii so you can play with confidence knowing your pixels are performing to their maximum potential, allowing you to do the same. This display builds on the existing legacy of the Alienware line-up, delivering specific refinements for competitive gamers looking to edge out the competition.

Alienware's 500Hz Gaming Monitor comes standard with NVIDIA's Reflex Analyzer, allowing gamers to capture end-to-end system latency and deliver a precise measurement of their PC's performance. The stunning IPS panel also features sRGB 99% color coverage and VESA DisplayHDR 400 for wider viewing angles that deliver accurate, consistent colors and vibrant, lifelike visuals to enhance the entire gaming experience. This bold and expressive monitor is also stacked with:

NVIDIA G-SYNC certification, helping to ensure smooth tear-free gameplay for today and tomorrow's graphics cards

TUV-certified ComfortView Plus hardware solution, reducing harmful blue light while maintaining true-to-life colors

AlienFX Lighting, allowing fully customizable backlighting to match your battle station aesthetic

AW25 500Hz Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

Available Jan 5: Alienware Aurora welcomes AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors

Announced a few months back, Alienware's flagship Aurora R15 is designed with expressive curves and an iconic, sculpted shape that houses powerful performance. Originally configured with 13th Gen Intel Core K-Series processors, the latest Aurora now offers AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series Processors and Intel 13th Gen 65W Desktop processor options. Later this winter, we will also introduce AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 Series graphics options.

Intentional craftsmanship from the inside out showcases a clean and organized interior through clear side doors with up to 8 AlienFX lighting zones that shine pleasantly across the powerful internal components. Available in two fan-favorite colorways, Lunar Lightiii and Dark Side of the Moon, the head-turning Aurora R15 was uniquely 360o designed to look truly stunning from any angle.

A CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, this beautifully crafted rig is outfitted with performance-driven architecture updates that support the latest generation of graphics and processor technologies. The R15 generation of Aurora desktops has a re-engineered chassis for airflow, cooling, and performance that is designed to take on higher-powered gaming components for the best desktop gaming experience possible.

Alienware Aurora R15 Fact Sheet & Spec Sheet

In True Fashion: Alienware is launching Interstellar clothing apparel line

Alienware is offering fans the opportunity to express their passion for the brand and the gaming lifestyle with premium quality apparel that never goes out of style. Designed with comfort in mind, Alienware's iconic brand aesthetic provides a subtle way for loyal fans and gaming fanatics to rep the brand with minimalist designs across hats, t-shirts, and hoodies.

For more information

To learn more about these products, you can check out the press kit HERE.

Pricing & Availability

Aurora R15

1/5/23: Alienware Aurora R15 with AMD Ryzen 7000 Processors starts at ~$1,599 (US), $2,199 (CA)

1/5/23: Alienware Aurora R15 with Intel 13th Gen Processors starts at ~$1,599 (US), $2,199 (CA)

Later this winter: Alienware Aurora R15 with AMD Radeon 7000 Graphics will be made available. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.

500Hz Gaming Monitor

Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H) pricing will be announced closer to the shipping date in first quarter of 2023.

Apparel Line

Availability : January 17, 2023 only in United States

Zip Hoodie - $100.00 USD

Pullover Hoodie - $90.00 USD

T-Shirt - $40.00 USD

Snapback Hat - $30.00 USD

i Based on third party analysis, June 2022. 500Hz refresh rate is achievable with 500Hz capable games

ii 0.5ms (GtG min), 1ms (GtG most observed) in Extreme mode

iii Lunar Light color option is only available on Intel-based models.

Alienware Aurora welcomes AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors. (PRNewswire)

Alienware Aurora R15. (PRNewswire)

Alienware is launching Interstellar clothing apparel line. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dell Technologies